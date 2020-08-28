Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation assumed the investigation into the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the prime accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, who happened to be his girlfriend, came out on national television to offer her side of the story. The interview was broadcast on Hindi news channel Aaj Tak and was conducted by Rajdeep Sardesai, ironically, the same journalist had earlier pointed fingers on Sushant’s family for holding a ‘media trial’ of Rhea Chakraborty.

Rajdeep’s discrepancies notwithstanding, the interview stirred a furore across the country, for the assertions made by Rhea with regards to the late actor. Several netizens took to social media websites to raise their scepticism over the claims made by Ms Chakraborty, which, according to them, did not jibe with reality.

Here are some of the inconsistencies pointed out by the social media users:

Rhea claims she had a house worth Rs 72 lakh in Mumbai’s Khar

In her interview, Rhea stated that she had bought a property worth Rs 72 lakh in Mumbai’s upmarket neighbourhood Khar before she met Sushant Singh Rajput. She added that she had drawn a loan of Rs 50 lakhs from HDFC bank for purchasing the property and had to pay monthly instalments of about Rs 17,000 towards that loan.

However, several Twitteratis raised aspersions on this claim made by Rhea. Some of them questioned as to how could one get a property for just Rs 72 lakhs in a plush neighbourhood of Khar where property rates are in crores. Others were perplexed as to how could a loan of Rs 50 lakhs only yield an EMI of just Rs 17,000.

Khar ne ₹72 lakh ki property.. itni sasti to Kharghar ke bhi nahi hai..



Aur 50 lakh home loan me 17k / month EMI? @HDFC_Bank please explain. Ya Hume hi loot rahe 😡pic.twitter.com/ZEanuw0Pvw — mthn (Expert) (@Being_Humor) August 28, 2020

Twitter users posted screenshot of EMI calculator of HDFC, which shows that if the payment term is kept maximum and interest rate is kept minimum, the EMI for a loan of Rs 50,00,000 will be Rs. 33,097.

EVEN if tenure is set for maximum(30yrs)

and interest rate kept minimum i.e 6.95%

EMI is of 33,097@HDFC_Bank pic.twitter.com/VevRh13ej1 — V A K I L (@VakillSahab) August 28, 2020

Social media users also used the HDFC website to conclude that for an EMI of Rs 17,000 on a loan of Rs 50 lakh, the interest rate has to be 1.4%, which is way lower than the lowest interest rate in the country.

Sushant uploaded a Disneyland video while Rhea claims he did not step out of his room in Paris

Another claim that is widely being contested on social media is Rhea’s assertion that Sushant Singh Rajput did not step out of his room for 3 days while they were vacationing in Paris last year. Soon after Rhea’s statement, a Disneyland video from Paris that was shared by Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on the Internet.

Many social media users have been highlighting the tweet posted by Sushant Singh Rajput, where he is seen enjoying at Disneyland in Paris, questioning the validity of the claim made by Rhea. The tweet is from October 2019, the same time when Sushant Singh Rajput was on a vacation trip to Europe with Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer is not representing the actress for free

Another inconsistency that has come to fore after the actor’s interview with Rajdeep Sardesai is regarding the appointment of lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his fees. Rhea’s claim in the interview that her lawyer did not raise bills, triggered speculations that the lawyer did not charge any sum for rendering his services for the actress.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer denies representing actress for free in Sushant Singh Rajput case. | #CBIInterrogatesRheahttps://t.co/Z1vgKLmxb3 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 28, 2020

Amidst conflicting reports, lawyer Maneshinde on Friday clarified that he has not revoked his fees for the actor as he represents her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He also rubbished the reports that claimed that it was him who had approached Rhea to represent her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea’s claim that Sushant came in her dreams to goad her to open up on the matter raises doubts among social media users

Regarding the question over what made her to finally speak up on the raging controversy surrounding the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea said that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who came in her dreams and goaded her into speaking the “truth”.

However, this explanation rendered by Rhea has not sat well with the social media users, who have alleged the actress of cooking up stories. One of the Twitter users went so far as to assert that Rakhi Sawant, who had earlier claimed that the late actor had come in her dreams and told her that he is going to take rebirth, is more believable than Rhea.

Who’s more believable? 😂



RT for Rakhi, Like for Rhea pic.twitter.com/VkkYmceL4R — mthn (Expert) (@Being_Humor) August 28, 2020

Rhea said strange photos in a hotel room scared Sushant Singh Rajput whose dream was to spend a night alone at a graveyard

Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was scared of strange photos in a room in a Gothic Hotel in Italy. But, many social media users questioned how an actor whose one of the dreams was to spend a night alone at a graveyard, could be afraid of a few strange murals in a hotel.

Lie no.1



Rhea said they stayed at a Gothic hotel in Italy, and there were strange photos in their room which scared him.

But one of his dreams was to spend one night alone at a graveyard. How can such a man be scared of ghosts?#RheaDualFaceExposed — Saket Jaiswal (@saketjaiswal_sj) August 28, 2020

Video of Sushant Singh Rajput training on flight simulator surfaces even as Rhea claims him of being claustrophobic

In her interview, Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant had claustrophobia of air travel and he was taking prescription medicine to treat it. However, soon after the clip of Rhea alleging Sushant of suffering from claustrophobia was shared online, a video was shared by Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande where the late actor could be seen training on a flight simulator.

Mr. @sardesairajdeep, please do your research before interviewing the prime accused.



Rhea Chakraborty said Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic and he used take pills before boarding flights.



Watch this video and stop this propaganda. #ShameOnAajTak pic.twitter.com/Wx11K2UDEQ — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 27, 2020

There are multiple loopholes in this claim made by Rhea about Sushant. It is known that Sushant was an aviation enthusiast and he was training to become a pilot. Besides dreaming of space travel, learning to fly an aeroplane was amongst the top in his list of dreams.

Sushant Singh Rajput was learning to fly the Boeing 737, and he was so serious about flying that he had purchased a Boeing 737 simulator for his training. He himself had posted a video of taking off an aircraft during his training in the simulator. It is highly unlikely that a person having claustrophobia of flying will train to become a pilot, and make large investments into it.

Rhea claimed Sushant’s mother died of depression but she had passed away because of brain haemorrhage

Another inconsistency highlighted by social media users in the interview was about the claims regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother. Rhea, in the interview, claimed that Sushant’s mother had died of depression.

Another bit of Rhea i/w which truely disgusted me was Rhea talking about Sushant’s deceased mother who he loved more than his life & always spoke so highly of her. Sushant has publicly mentioned she died by Brain hemorrhage while Rhea here says she was depressed & died cz if it. pic.twitter.com/vQfeKWLhv3 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 27, 2020

However, social media users were quick to point out the lie peddled by the actress as Sushant’s mother had died of brain haemorrhage and not by depression as asserted by Rhea.

Rhea’s revelation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande

Following the claims made by Rhea Chakraborty in her interview, Ankita Lokhande, the former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter, to issue certain clarifications on the matter. While Rhea had alleged that Rajput had been suffering from clinical depression, Ankita claimed that Sushant had no such illness till the time they were both together.

Rhea also went on to claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had been paying the EMIs for the flat inhabited by Ankita Lokhande. However, Lokhande had earlier shared the flat’s documents and bank statement to prove that she had been paying the EMIs of her flat.

Ankita also denied the allegations levelled by Rhea that the former couple had spoken on phone. Ankita claimed that Sushant had only commented on her friend’s Instagram post about the pictures from the shooting of Manikarnika movie, which she acknowledged with a courteous response.