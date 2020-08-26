Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Home News Reports Former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia had sold off embassy building, was protected by govt...
News Reports
Updated:

Former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia had sold off embassy building, was protected by govt because he was related to Musharraf’s wife

Following the irregularities, the NAB has found Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar guilty under Section 9 (A) 6 of Pakistan's National Accountability Ordinance for misuse of powers.

OpIndia Staff
File photo of Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar/ Image Source: India Today
8

The anti-corruption body of Pakistan – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has found one of country’s former ambassador guilty for illegally selling the embassy building in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

According to the reports, the National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan has filed a reference in court against former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar stating that Anwar had sold the Pakistani embassy building in Jakarta at a throwaway price during 2001-2002.

The country’s graft body also alleged that the illegal sale of the embassy building had cost a loss of USD 1.32 million to Pakistan’s exchequer. According to NAB, the former ambassador Anwar was determined to sell the embassy building immediately after his appointment as an Ambassador to Indonesia.

The former Ambassador was in such a hurry to sell the embassy building that he had authorised an advertisement for the sale without even prior approval from the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, reports said. The accused was appointed as an Ambassador at Jakarta by the then General Pervaiz Musharraf administration.

No approval from Pakistan foreign ministry

- Advertisement -

As per the National Accountability Bureau’s court filing, Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar had only sent a proposal to the foreign ministry only after the commencement of the process of the sale began. The Foreign Ministry had, in turn, rejected the sale of the embassy building in Jakarta and communicated the same to Anwar in multiple letters.

Pakistani media has reported that Gen Anwar, flouting all rules, had sold the embassy building located at a prime location in Jakarta and had initiated the process of buying a new property for the embassy that was located at a distant, low-priced area.

Following the irregularities, the NAB has found Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar guilty under Section 9 (A) 6 of Pakistan’s National Accountability Ordinance for misuse of powers.

Interestingly, the then President of Pakistan General Musharraf, instead of proceeding against the former envoy for irregularities, had taken action against an officer who had complained to the Foreign Office of the alleged fraud.

As reported in Pakistani media, Musharraf had made the officer as an OSD till his retirement in 2007-08, only to keep him away from the foreign office. Musharraf had also given a further extension to Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar because he was a relative of his wife.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan news, Pakistan indonesia embassy, Musharraf news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma
Read more
News Reports

AAP may give ticket to Delhi riots mastermind Tahir Hussain’s wife: Report

OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan conveyed it to the family that Tahir Hussain's wife will be contesting the elections.
Read more

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.

Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 21-year-old Devika Rotawan was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.

#RahulHiRashiHai – Sambit Patra explains how Congress cannot think beyond the Gandhis as CWC chooses Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sambit Patra on live television today explained how 'Rahul is Rashi' from the popular meme, 'Rasode mein kaun hai' that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia had sold off embassy building, was protected by govt because he was related to Musharraf’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference in court against former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar stating that Anwar had sold the Pakistani embassy building in Jakarta at a throwaway price during 2001-2002.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma
Read more
News Reports

‘Jesus Christ has returned to earth in form of Chinese woman’, claims The Church of Almighty God: Read how banned Chinese cult making inroads...

OpIndia Staff -
Nagaland Baptist Church Council has issued a warning that a violent Chinese cult church is spreading its roots in the Northeastern region
Read more
News Reports

AAP may give ticket to Delhi riots mastermind Tahir Hussain’s wife: Report

OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan conveyed it to the family that Tahir Hussain's wife will be contesting the elections.
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: 2 cases of COVID-19 reinfection detected, experts to probe if it is caused by different strains of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Two medical professionals from private hospitals have been reportedly reinfected by coronavirus in Hyderabad
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ‘resurrects’ again after reports of him being dead or in coma surface

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Recently, reports of the North Korean leader being dead or lying in a coma had surfaced again, fuelling speculations that his sister may soon assume the leadership.
Read more
News Reports

Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
The 21-year-old Devika Rotawan was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Read more
News Reports

#RahulHiRashiHai – Sambit Patra explains how Congress cannot think beyond the Gandhis as CWC chooses Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president

OpIndia Staff -
Sambit Patra on live television today explained how 'Rahul is Rashi' from the popular meme, 'Rasode mein kaun hai' that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
438,457FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com