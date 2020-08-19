The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reportedly slapped the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Azam Khan, after a heated argument.

According to the reports, Foreign Minister Qureshi and Azam Khan exchanged bitter words, after which the foreign minister slapped Khan.

It is reported that Qureshi wanted to meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, outside the PM’s office, Azam Khan stopped Qureshi from entering the premises, which angered Qureshi and he reportedly slapped him.

According to Bol News, Azam Khan had reportedly stopped the foreign minister from entering Imran Khan’s office saying that the PM was attending a meeting,which infuriated the foreign minister.

Calling it “false, fabricated and defamatory” PEMRA has issued show cause notice to BOL News for airing content re foreign minister slapping PM’s principal secretary. pic.twitter.com/dL5lLTIxdr — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 18, 2020

- Advertisement -

The incident took place in Prime Minister’s Secretariat. Qureshi also allegedly raised strong complaints with Imran Khan for being denied entry. Following the heated argument, the Foreign Minister also reportedly approached the Prime Minister to complain about Khan’s behaviour.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had apparently invited Qureshi to mark two years of his term’s completion. However, Azam Khan had topped Qureshi claiming he had no information from the PM to let him in. An argument ensued, resulting in a slap in the face.

Foreign Minister Qureshi denies

The Foreign Office has rejected the report saying that no such incident has taken place.

Speaking to a media, Pakistan Foreign Minister reportedly dismissed the claims, saying that no such altercation happened between him and Imran Khan’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan.

Pakistan govt issues notice to media for reporting incident

Meanwhile, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued notices to media networks for airing a report about Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi allegedly slapping Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan after a heated argument.

The PEMRA notice read that the claims by some media outlets was false and action will be taken if they do not appear in person and submit apology for airing the so called ‘news’.

At least, two media networks Abb Tak and Bol News have been issued notice by Pakistan’s media watchdog over the issue. The PEMRA has called the reportage as “false, fabricated and defamatory”.