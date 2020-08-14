Friday, August 14, 2020
Home News Reports When Prashant Bhushan wanted those he didn’t agree with to be jailed for contempt...
News Reports
Updated:

When Prashant Bhushan wanted those he didn’t agree with to be jailed for contempt of court

Amusingly enough, while contempt of court proceedings were on against him, Prashant Bhushan along with Arun Shourie and N Ram moved the Supreme Court challenging the law criminalising the same.

OpIndia Staff
Prashant Bhushan has been found guilty of contempt of court
Image Credit: Deccan Herald
237

‘PIL Activist’ Prashant Bhushan has been found guilty on charges of Contempt of Court by the Supreme Court of India. The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The proceedings were initiated suo moto by the Court following tweets by the activist on the 22nd and 29th of June.

Amusingly enough, while contempt of court proceedings were on against him, Prashant Bhushan along with Arun Shourie and N Ram moved the Supreme Court challenging the law criminalising the same. In the end, however, the Court permitted the petitioners to withdraw the petition and directed them to take the matter up in the High Court at a later point in time if they so wished.

However, as it so happens, it does not appear that Prashant Bhushan has always been opposed to the law criminalising contempt of court. One does tend to get the impression that it is only when he was himself under the scanner that the former AAP politician realised the demerits of the law. Thus, in the past where he saw many virtues, now he only saw unbearable injustice.

For instance, when former Justice of the Calcutta High Court CS Karnan was jailed by the Supreme Court on charges of contempt of court, Prashant Bhushan hailed the landmark decision where a sitting High Court judge was sentenced to imprisonment for the first time. The activist was ‘glad’ with the decision, as he himself announced on social media in May 2017.

Tweet by Prashant Bhushan
- Advertisement -

Similar in 2019 during the CBI vs CBI row, Prashant Bhushan had declared that then interim chief of M Nageshwar Rao had committed contempt of court by changing the investigating officer in a case.

Tweet by Prashant Bhushan

There are several incidents in the past where Prashant Bhushan had claimed that others had committed the offence of contempt of court. But when the same law was applied against him, he went ahead to challenge the law itself.

Quite evidently, Prashant Bhushan and those with sympathies towards him belong to the school of thought where it is conventional wisdom that laws should apply selectively against their detractors. They appear to have the impression that they are somehow above the laws that apply to the rest of the citizens of the country due to their self-proclaimed inherent moral superiority.

Contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan over defamatory tweets

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India took Suo Moto against Prashant Bhushan’s reckless behaviour on social media and initiated contempt of Court case against him and Twitter India. The apex court issued a show-cause notice to the senior advocate asking him to explain why actions should not be taken against him on contempt of court charges. 

The court has also asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to assist the court, in the case, and a notice for the same has been issued to the AG. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra heard the suo moto case against Prashant Bhushan. The court stated that the case been filed against Prashant Bhushan for his tweet on last 4 CJIs, and another tweet on CJI riding a bike.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrashant Bhushan jailed
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Prashant Bhushan’s slander against the judiciary is really harmful to democracy, not mere dissent that can be defended by invoking freedom of expression

Editorial Desk -
The fact that Prashant Bhushan launches attack on court whenever he does not get favourable judgement is not lost on judges
Read more
Opinions

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.
Read more

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, could land him in jail for up to 6 months: Read the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against the CJI

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.

Bengaluru riots: Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. He was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday along with 60 others for instigating the August 11 violence in the city.

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh

Recently Popular

News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
Politics

Sambit Patra gets attacked by ‘liberals’ after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies following a television debate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supporters and 'liberals' attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered major cardiac arrest and passed away soon after he was on a television debate.
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.
Read more
Social Media

#BringBackAnandRanganathan trends as users protest Twitter declaring a Quranic verse ‘hateful’ and blocking Dr Anand Ranganathan who posted the verse

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter claimed that citing a Quranic verse is against the rules of the platform and is 'hateful conduct'.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Prashant Bhushan’s slander against the judiciary is really harmful to democracy, not mere dissent that can be defended by invoking freedom of expression

Editorial Desk -
The fact that Prashant Bhushan launches attack on court whenever he does not get favourable judgement is not lost on judges
Read more
Social Media

Angry over Israel-UAE peace deal, Pakistanis condemn Arab nations, say ‘We love you Turkey’

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis are not pleased with the Israel-UAE peace deal. They have decided to break up with Arabian nations and start a new love-affair with Turkey.
Read more
Entertainment

After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Read more
Media

Some ‘liberals’ who wanted ‘contempt of court’ proceedings against those they did not agree with, but are now defending Prashant Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
The guilty verdict against Prashant Bhushan has, along expected lines, set the proverbial cat among the pigeons.
Read more
Opinions

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.
Read more
News Reports

My family has lived here for 50 years, I considered Muslims my brothers: MLA breaks down while narrating how his house was burnt down...

OpIndia Staff -
The Pulkeshinagar MLA's house was attacked by a violent Muslim mob with weapons, patrol bombs, and stones.
Read more
Media

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams India Today for its ‘sting operation’ on Air India, says action already taken against touts selling tickets at...

OpIndia Staff -
Air India has been extremely vigilant and has time and again repeatedly warned citizens against such touts who were soliciting customers
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Controversy erupts after SP pressurises priests to place photo of Jesus Christ inside the Garbhagriha of Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
News Reports

When Prashant Bhushan wanted those he didn’t agree with to be jailed for contempt of court

OpIndia Staff -
'PIL Activist' Prashant Bhushan has been found guilty on charges of Contempt of Court by the Supreme Court of India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dravidian politics’ in turmoil: All you need to know about Periyar’s grandson joining BJP and DMK facing heat over Skanda Sashit Kavasam row

OpIndia Staff -
DMK maintained silence over insult of a devotional song, while the BJP demanded the blocking of the Hinduphobic channel
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
429,703FollowersFollow
300,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com