Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home News Reports Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14th June 2020. While it was initially reported as suicide, concerns have been raised over foul play. Eventually, the case was transferred to the CBI for investigation.

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs, narcotics: Reports (image courtesy: telugu360.com)
1

Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.

Times Now report states that WhatsApp messages of Rhea Chakraborty with CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau, alleged drug use could be one of the many angles surrounding the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and controversy surrounding it. The report further states that possible angle is being probed to investigate if drugs were also tried on Sushant Singh Rajput, which may have led to his deteriorated health.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14th June 2020. While it was initially reported as suicide, concerns have been raised over foul play. Eventually, the case was transferred to the CBI for investigation.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrhea chakraborty drugs, rhea chakraborty narcotics, sushant singh rajput drugs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.
Read more

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

Law B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
Social Media

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

OpIndia Staff -
The man, Bababhai Pathan is reportedly the rakhi brother of the brides' mother, and he had performed rituals of a maternal uncle at their wedding, as the mother doesn't have a biological brother.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: SC reserves judgement on the quantum of punishment, says how can they ‘forgive’ if he refuses to admit his mistake

OpIndia Staff -
The judges also expressed displeasure on the fact that Bhushan's petition was released to the press before it was submitted to the court.
Read more
News Reports

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.
Read more
Political History of India

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar
Read more
Law

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court
Read more
News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Read more
Crime

Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, reportedly shot by the old woman's grandchildren, the accused Saroj is seen hitting the frail old lady with a dust pan.
Read more
News Reports

The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
With 5 cases reported in last two months, reports have alleged that organised attempts to target and trap Hindu girls have been going on in Kanpur's Juhi Colony.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: How ‘corona box’ technology is helping fight COVID-19 pandemic and opening up trade market in African countries

OpIndia Staff -
African countries, where India has always been the preferred exporter of engineering products, have increasingly become favoured destination for various other products too.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,871FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com