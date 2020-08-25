Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.

#BreakingNews | Evidence shared by the ED implicates that Rhea Chakraborty had dealt with narcotics substance. pic.twitter.com/wIELVd4nQa — NewsX (@NewsX) August 25, 2020

Times Now report states that WhatsApp messages of Rhea Chakraborty with CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau, alleged drug use could be one of the many angles surrounding the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and controversy surrounding it. The report further states that possible angle is being probed to investigate if drugs were also tried on Sushant Singh Rajput, which may have led to his deteriorated health.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14th June 2020. While it was initially reported as suicide, concerns have been raised over foul play. Eventually, the case was transferred to the CBI for investigation.