Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Home News Reports Sanjay Raut insults medical professionals, says ‘compounders know better than doctors’, IMA seeks his...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Sanjay Raut insults medical professionals, says ‘compounders know better than doctors’, IMA seeks his resignation

Sanjay Raut refused to apologize and denied the allegations that he had hurt the medical professionals in any way. He claims that his comment was on a question on WHO.

OpIndia Staff
IMA seeks Raut's resignation
IMA wrote to Maharashtra seems and asked for Sanjay Raut's resignation (Image: Mid Day | ANI)
377

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been receiving criticism for insulting medical professionals. In an interview with ABP’s Marathi channel on 15th August, Raut said that doctors do not know anything. He added that compounders are better and he always takes medicines from the compounders (assistants), not the doctors. “WHO is a useless organization. Because of WHO, the Covid-19 pandemic happened,” he claimed.

IMA seeks Raut’s resignation

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Indian Medical Association condemned Raut’s statement and asked for his resignation. They said, “the healthcare workers are working at great risk not only to themselves personally but also risking their dependents… spouses, children and aged senior citizen patients.” IMA said that at this critical time, they expect government and politicians to stand with them. They condemned the statement made by Raut that doctors know nothing and compounders know more. “We condemn this behaviour and ask for his resignation,” they added.

IMA’s letter to CM Thackeray seeking Raut’s resignation

Doctors stage protest

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) wrote to CM Thackeray and demanded an apology from Raut. They said, “Raut’s statement is embarrassing to young doctors.” The association asked CM if he believes in what Raut said. If he does not Sanjay Raut should apologize. “Otherwise, the doctors will take to the streets assuming that the role they have played is their official role,” they added.

MARD’s letter to CM Thackeray seeking apology from Raut

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, IMA-M President, said in a statement that over 300,000 doctors are working in the state to fight the pandemic. He said that around 50 doctors have already lost their lives to Covid-19 in the state. “Such disparaging, disrespectful, and dishonoring comments by a respectable leader, a journalist, and a Rajya Sabha member has hurt the feelings of doctors in Maharashtra. These lighting and uncomplimentary remark have damaged the morale of the doctors who are fighting Covid-19 for more than four-and-a-half months now,” he added.

“My comment was about WHO,” claims Raut

- Advertisement -

Sanjay Raut refused to apologize and denied the allegations that he had hurt the medical professionals in any way. He said that there is a difference between an “insult” and a “joke”. He said, “They [doctors] are seeking an apology, but they should first understand that I have not insulted them and had no intention to do so. Whatever I said was in reply to a question on WHO. There is a difference between an insult and a joke. I have always had respect for doctors and the medical community. The politics over the statement should stop.”

Raut draws flak

Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that while he does not know in what context Raut made the statement, he feels that giving such statement is not proper amidst the COVID scenario. “Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings,” he added.

Asian Age quoted Maharashtra BJP chief media coordinator Vishwas Pathak saying, “Visualisation goes with the capacity and competence of every human being. First Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray is fit to be the WHO advisor.” He added that he ridiculed the WHO team to the level of a compounder to match his boss’s capabilities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssanjay raut, sanjay raut doctors compounders
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more
News Reports

1984 Sikh massacre: When former Indian cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan rescued Sikh teammates from an irate mob

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricket opener and UP minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday, August 16, due to COVID-19 related complications
Read more

Sanjay Raut insults medical professionals, says ‘compounders know better than doctors’, IMA seeks his resignation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with ABP's Marathi channel on 15th August, Raut said that doctors do not know anything and he takes his medicines from compounders (assistants).

Supreme Court dismisses plea to transfer money collected under the PM CARES Fund set up for COVID-19 relief to the NDRF

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The apex court bench comprising of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah held that there is no need to transfer funds under the PM CARES to NDRF.

AAP govt to summon Facebook officials over alleged role in Delhi riots while their own leader Tahir Hussain is in jail for it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Assembly committee says it has taken cognisance of 'complaints' against Facebook over its alleged role in spreading hate speech.

Jammu & Kashmir: Protestors block Kashmir highway, Chenab Valley shut down over ‘blasphemous’ remark on Prophet Muhammad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim leaders in Jammu & Kashmir have protested against the 'blasphemous' remark against Prophet Muhammad and raised slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan draws ire for meeting Turkish First Lady amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Ergogan.
Read more
News Reports

Xinjiang: China razes Uyghur mosque, builds public toilet on the site

OpIndia Staff -
China builds public toilet on the site of a razed mosque in Xinjiang province.
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu spreads misleading information about PM CARES RTI, trolls use it further to insinuate ‘scam’: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu recently published a report claiming that the PM CARES Fund had refused to divulge information in response to an RTI.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more
News Reports

1984 Sikh massacre: When former Indian cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan rescued Sikh teammates from an irate mob

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricket opener and UP minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday, August 16, due to COVID-19 related complications
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Raut insults medical professionals, says ‘compounders know better than doctors’, IMA seeks his resignation

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with ABP's Marathi channel on 15th August, Raut said that doctors do not know anything and he takes his medicines from compounders (assistants).
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court dismisses plea to transfer money collected under the PM CARES Fund set up for COVID-19 relief to the NDRF

OpIndia Staff -
The apex court bench comprising of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah held that there is no need to transfer funds under the PM CARES to NDRF.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain grilled by ED over funding of anti-CAA protests, violence via shell companies

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain had earlier confessed to his involvement in stoking the riots in Delhi earlier this year.
Read more
News Reports

Shaukat Ali becomes ‘Sahil Kumar’: Gwalior woman alleges torture, exploitation after marriage under false identity

OpIndia Staff -
The victim alleged that Shaukat Ali claimed to be a Kashmiri Hindu (Sahil Kumar) to lure her into a relationship and marriage.
Read more
News Reports

AAP govt to summon Facebook officials over alleged role in Delhi riots while their own leader Tahir Hussain is in jail for it

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Assembly committee says it has taken cognisance of 'complaints' against Facebook over its alleged role in spreading hate speech.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu & Kashmir: Protestors block Kashmir highway, Chenab Valley shut down over ‘blasphemous’ remark on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim leaders in Jammu & Kashmir have protested against the 'blasphemous' remark against Prophet Muhammad and raised slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Plea seeks contempt action against Swara Bhaskar over her remarks against SC judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioners have argued that Swara Bhaskar resorted to a 'cheap stunt of publicity' in a bid to make the people revolt against the apex court.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Digvijay Singh spreads misinformation about platform ticket prices even after Railways had already put out the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Singh claimed that the platform ticket under Congress rule in 2011 was Rs 3 while now it is Rs 50, thereby showing an increase of 15 times.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
432,849FollowersFollow
305,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com