Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home News Reports ’There’s a thin line between free speech and contempt that you may have crossed:...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

’There’s a thin line between free speech and contempt that you may have crossed: SC rebukes Prashant Bhushan in 2010 contempt case

Yesterday, in another contempt case initiated against him for his tweets on the CJI, Prashant Bhushan had chosen not to apologise and instead accused the SC of remaining a mute spectator during the Delhi riots.

OpIndia Staff
SC concludes hearing 10-year-old contempt case against Prashant Bhushan.
Supreme Court (left). Prashant Bhushan (right)
130

The Supreme Court Tuesday concluded arguments in the decade-old contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan. During the in-camera hearing, the three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told Prashant Bhushan, that there is a very thin line between freedom of speech and contempt which he may have crossed.

“We’re all for freedom of speech. Then theres contempt. However, theres a thin line that you may have crossed”, Justice Mishra told Prashant Bhushan.

After a brief hearing on the matter through videoconference, the hearing was turned into the in-camera proceeding. While senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan appeared for Prashant Bhushan, Congress leader Kapil Sibal represented molestation accused and the former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, who is also named in the contempt case initiated by senior advocate Harish Salve.

Prashant Bhushan had alleged that half of past 16 CJIs were corrupt

The contempt proceedings were initiated against Prashant Bhushan for comments he had made on the judiciary in an interview to the Tehelka magazine in 2009. He had alleged that half of past 16 chief justices of India (CJIs) were corrupt. 

In an interview with the Soma Chowdhury of Tehelka in September 2009, Prashant Bhushan had insinuated that Justice Sarosh Homi Kapadia had committed ‘judicial impropriety’ by being a part of the forest Bench that heard the Niyamgiri Mining lease in Odisha and ruled in favour of Vedanta subsidiary Sterlite industries. He had alleged that Justice Kapadia had a conflict of interest in the case as he owned shares of Sterlite. Prashant Bhushan had implied then that a judge cannot hear cases where he had a conflict of interest and that Justice Kapadia had bypassed it.

Prashant Bhushan refused to apologise in contempt case initiated for his tweets

Yesterday, in yet another contempt case, initiated against him for his reckless behaviour on social media, Bhushan had chosen not to apologise and instead declare in his affidavit: “At the outset, I admit that I did not notice that the bike was on a stand and therefore wearing a helmet was not required. I, therefore, regret that part of my tweet. However, I stand by the remaining part of what I have stated in my tweet.”

Through the entire length of the 134-page affidavit, he refused to express any regret or apology for his conduct. Instead, Prashant Bhushan, through his affidavit, accused the SC of remaining silent during the Delhi Riots in the month of February.

Contempt case against the ‘PIL activist’ over his tweets

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India took Suo Moto against Prashant Bhushan’s Tweets against CJI on 27th June and 29th June and initiated contempt of Court case against him and Twitter India on July 9, 2020. The apex court had issued a show-cause notice to the senior advocate asking him to explain why actions should not be taken against him on contempt of court charges.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSupreme Court cases, Court cases, prashant Bhushan lobby
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Read more
Opinions

Five forms of apartheid that were wiped out when Article 370 was removed

Abhishek Banerjee -
It will be a year since Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir finally became an integral part of India without any riders attached.
Read more

Ram Lalla is not ‘Sabke Ram’, such claims are designed to weaken the Hindu claim to their own Gods

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, a narrative of 'Sabke ram' is being created to deny the Hindu claim to Rama.

Breathtaking visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Mandir released by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra today released first visuals of the proposed Bhavya Ram Mandir structure.

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.

Liberals, Islamists get triggered as Congress leaders show soft Hindutva ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets welcoming the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case gets murkier: As Maha govt puts hurdles in front of Bihar Police, Bihar govt recommends CBI enquiry

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had claimed that the files of the investigation into Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's alleged suicide case have been deleted "accidentally".
Read more
Political History of India

Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister of UP banned the 84-kosi parikrama around the Ram Janmabhoomi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav tried his best to prevent Hindus from practising their religious faith with regards to Shri Rama at Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

’There’s a thin line between free speech and contempt that you may have crossed: SC rebukes Prashant Bhushan in 2010 contempt case

OpIndia Staff -
The said contempt case was registered against Bhushan for a 2009 interview to Tehelka magazine where he had accused the judiciary of corruption.
Read more
Opinions

Five forms of apartheid that were wiped out when Article 370 was removed

Abhishek Banerjee -
It will be a year since Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir finally became an integral part of India without any riders attached.
Read more
Opinions

Ram Lalla is not ‘Sabke Ram’, such claims are designed to weaken the Hindu claim to their own Gods

K Bhattacharjee -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, a narrative of 'Sabke ram' is being created to deny the Hindu claim to Rama.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Padmashri Mohd Sharif, who has been cremating unclaimed dead bodies for years, invited for Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Sharif was awarded the Padmashri in January this year for cremating thousands of unclaimed dead bodies over the past 27 years.
Read more
News Reports

Breathtaking visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Mandir released by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra today released first visuals of the proposed Bhavya Ram Mandir structure.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Communist politician Manisha Chakraborty slaughters 5 cows to distributes meat, promises ‘Kurbani’ of 30 cows next year

OpIndia Staff -
The politician stated that her team worked tirelessly from the morning to slaughter 5 cows and prepare the meat packets.
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,791FansLike
421,143FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com