Sushant Singh Rajput googled words like ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘bipolar disorder’ claims Mumbai Police, questions parents for suspecting foul play

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Bihar police and Mumbai Police over the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai Police chief claimed that Mumbai Police had gone through the accounts of the late actor but is yet to find anything fishy.

OpIndia Staff

Mumbai Police top official says Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder
Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh(Source: The Week)
2

With the mystery surrounding the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput intensifying, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in his media briefing, claimed that the late actor’s family, including his father, three sisters and brother-in-law had given their statement to the city police. He also added that Singh’s family did not allege any foul play in the investigation of the actor’s death.

While addressing the media, Singh informed that the Kai Po Che actor’s father, sisters and brother-in-law’s statements were recorded on June 16, two days after he was found dead in his apartment in Bandra.

“At that moment, they didn’t raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

No party held on June 13 and no politician involved: Param Bir Singh

Categorically denying the reports that a son of an influential politician had attended the party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, a night before his alleged suicide, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that there had been no party at the late actor’s residence in Bandra on June 13 and no politician was involved in the case.

“There is no evidence against any politician from any party,” Singh said while denying the reports that claimed a a party took place at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence on June 13, during which the actor had an ugly spat with an influential politician’s son.

Sushant Singh searched words like ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘bipolar disorder’ on Google: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed that the actor Sushant Singh Rajput searched for words like ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘bipolar disorder’ on Google.

At the press conference, the Mumbai Police chief claimed, “Sushant would search for articles and his name on Google to find out what was being written about him. He would also search for ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia and ‘bipolar disorder’.” 

The chief claimed that it has come to the notice of Mumbai Police that the late actor was suffering from a bipolar disorder and undergoing treatment and medicines for it. The Mumbai Police chief added that the police is investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters did not cooperate in the investigation

Another shocking claim made by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at his press conference was that Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters did not help the Mumbai Police in its investigation in the actor’s death. Singh contended that Sushant’s sisters were also called to help the Mumbai police in the probe they did not join the investigation.

Nothing fishy in the financial transactions of Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police

This is in sharp contrast to the FIR filed by Bihar Police which states that Rs 15 crores were siphoned off from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account. “Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account. During the probe, we found that he had Rs 18 crores in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account found. We are still probing,” Singh said.

The top official said that statements of 56 people have been recorded till date and all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health.

OpIndia Staff
