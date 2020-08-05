Hours before the momentous day when Bhoomi pujan ceremony will be performed in Ayodhya, marking the construction of the much-awaited Ram Mandir, several Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former MP CM Kamal Nath and erstwhile Union Minister Manish Tewari, extended their support for the construction of the temple.

With the leaders of the Congress party, which had once questioned the existence of Lord Ram, suddenly flip-flopping and making a beeline to co-opt the auspicious ceremony of Bhoomi pujan, it is worth recalling the prophetic statements made by Freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Veer Savarkar had predicted Congress leaders will openly demonstrate their Hindu roots one day

Speaking against Congress’ disinformation campaign about a possible alliance between Hindu Mahasabha and Muslim League for the elections in the Sindh province of undivided India on July 10, 1943, Savarkar had said that one day Congress leaders would be forced to propagate Hindu principles by wearing a janeu, not just on their body but also on their coats.

Savarkar meant that the Congress party which tried to peddle lies about a possible alliance between ideologically disparate parties of Hindu Mahasabha and Muslim League, in an attempt to slice away Hindu votes away from the Hindu Mahasabha, will in future have to overtly manifest their Hindu credentials to gain the support of Hindu voters.

Speaking to Vishwas News, Ranjit Savarkar, president of Savarkar memorial in Maharashtra and grandson of Veer Savarkar, confirmed the statement. His statement is also mentioned in volume-8 (historical request) of 10-volume ‘Samagra Savarkar’ on page number 485-89.

Savarkar said, “But I would have been delighted if this comment had been made willingly. Because these extremely disgusting, wicked accusations are to be levelled against the Hindus, I have compelled Hindus in Congress to realise that such accusations harm the interests of Hindus and help the ‘Pakistan-friendly’, ‘League’ and the ‘Muslims’. As I used to say, again and again, Hindus in Congress will have to wear their principles on their sleeves, they will have to wear janeu not only on their body but on their coats as well.”

“But I feel pity for those who are presently incarcerated in the jails and will have to sign the pact of India’s partition with the Muslim League. How would they bring themselves to respect these leaders who sacrificed Hindu interest at the altar of Congress’ half-baked nationality?” Savarkar questioned. (The exact same thing happened four years later in June 1947)

Congress leaders rushing to proclaim their Hindu credentials

A few days ago, Kamal Nath welcomed the construction of the Ram temple. He released a video message on Friday (July 31, 2020) congratulating the people for the construction of Ram Temple. Kamal Nath also claimed in the video that the temple had long been expected and aspired by the people of India and it is being built with the consent of all Indians. In this video, a picture of Lord Hanuman was also seen behind Kamal Nath.

Recently, Kamal Nath had also announced the recital of Hanuman Chalisa in Bhopal. The official Twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress went a step ahead and changed its profile with that of Lord Hanuman and Kamal Nath, in an attempt to highlight their Hindu credentials. Kamal Nath took part in the recital of Hanuman Chalisa organised a day before the Bhoomi pujan ceremony.

Besides Kamal Nath, Priyanka Gandhi also came out in support of the construction of Ram Temple and said that the Bhoomi pujan ceremony will celebrate national unity, brotherhood and cultural congregation.

“Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is with everyone, Ram is with everyone. With the message and grace of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomipujan ceremony of the temple of Ramlala became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation,” Gandhi tweeted.

सरलता, साहस, संयम, त्याग, वचनवद्धता, दीनबंधु राम नाम का सार है। राम सबमें हैं, राम सबके साथ हैं।



भगवान राम और माता सीता के संदेश और उनकी कृपा के साथ रामलला के मंदिर के भूमिपूजन का कार्यक्रम राष्ट्रीय एकता, बंधुत्व और सांस्कृतिक समागम का अवसर बने।



मेरा वक्तव्य pic.twitter.com/ZDT1U6gBnb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2020

Another senior Congress leaders also appeared singing a different tune. In a video uploaded on Twitter, Tewari was seen crooning a famous devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Ram.

भगवान रामचन्द्र जी महाराज के भूमी पूजन के शुभ अफसर पर सब वैष्णव जनो और महनुभवों को कोटी कोटी बधाई pic.twitter.com/R00cfIWwu0 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 4, 2020

With senior Congress leaders overtly manifesting their Hindu identity and gushingly associating themselves with a cause that they relentlessly opposed some time back, Veer Savarkar’s prophecy about Congress leaders wearing a janeu and propagating Hindu principles has finally come true.

This article was originally published in Hindi. You could read it here.