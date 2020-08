The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and VIVO Mobile India Pvt Ltd have suspended their partnership for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) season.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for IPL in 2020: Indian Premier League — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The decision comes days after Indians across called for boycott of Chinese brands and products after the aggression at Galwan Valley in Ladakh from the Chinese Army and the violent faceoff wherein Indian soldiers were martyred.