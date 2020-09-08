Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have reportedly revealed names of about 25 top Bollywood celebrities who may have links with the drug cartel. The development came amidst the ongoing interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty for the third day in a row by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug angle in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress has been arrested in connection with drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case today afternoon.

According to the sources quoted by the Republic TV, NCB has made a list based on the names revealed by Rhea and Showik Chakraborty suspected of being related to the drug cartel. Sources claim that the names of the list mentioned by Rhea and her brother involve Bollywood celebrities belonging to A, B and C category. The NCB is soon going to issue summons to the celebrities named in the list.

The digital evidence recovered from the house of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik and her phone records establish their connection with top 20-25 Bollywood celebrities and hint at their alleged link with the drug cartel. As per reports, Rhea Chakraborty has confessed of partaking in marijuana dealings. Earlier in an interview with India Today, Rhea had denied saying that she had never bought or consumed any banned substance.

9 arrests, including Rhea Chakraborty, made so far in the case

Investigations in the drug angle of the late actor’s death probe have so far resulted in the arrest of 9 individuals, namely, Rhea Chakraborty, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra. They have been booked under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Besides, two parallel investigations—by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate—are also being conducted in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Earlier yesterday, Rhea had filed a case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh with Mumbai Police, for allegedly prescribing drugs to the actor without any consultations.