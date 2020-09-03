Thursday, September 3, 2020
Kerala: Over 80% of junior doctors appointed to COVID-19 duty quit jobs after salary cut by the state government

The government had promised to pay the junior doctors an amount of Rs 42,000 per month but they only got Rs 27,000

OpIndia Staff
In a shocking incident in Kerala, 868 juniors doctors who were appointed to COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) have submitted their resignation after their salary was cut by the Kerala government. The doctors are among the total 1080 MBBS students who graduated from the government medical colleges this year and temporarily appointed on COVID-19 duties. This means, over 80% of the junior doctors appointed by the state govt have submitted their resignation.

They were appointed as Temporary Medical Officers for a period of three months to provide their services during the ongoing corona pandemic. The government had promised to pay the doctors an amount of Rs 42,000 per month but they only got Rs 27,000.

According to the Dr Ousman Hussain KP, the President of the Kerala Junior Doctors Association, “This is being done only to us. The doctors appointed for Covid duty on a temporary basis under the National Health Mission are being given full salary”. Last week, the Association had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the Health Minister and the Principal Secretary requesting exemption from the salary cut but their request was not addressed.

The doctors have been raising this issue before the concerned authorities but apparently their problems weren’t paid heed to. Krishnapriya TS, the Secretary of the Kerala Junior Doctors Association, said, “Our posts are temporary and we were recruited for a period of three months. We have been working on the frontline ever since we joined duty. It’s totally unfair to cut salary and many of us are taking money from our own pockets to cover our daily expenses. We took up this issue with the authorities many a time in the past few weeks but we didn’t get a positive response from any of the authorities”.

The Kerala government had passed an ordinance in April this year, to bypass a Kerala High Court order that put a stay on the government’s decision to defer six days’ salary of government employees from April to August. The ordinance called the Disaster and Public Emergency Special Provisions Act empowered the Kerala government to deduct up to 25 per cent of the salaries of all the state employees. The government’s decision was met with stiff resistance from various sections of the state government employees.

News Reports

‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the 'movie mafia'.
Read more
News Reports

News Reports

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden
Read more
News Reports

Authors of ‘Delhi Riots’ book to register complaint against Bloomsbury, media house for leaking and propagating copies

OpIndia Staff -
Senior advocate Monika Arora, who is one of the authors of the much-anticipated book, will be registering a complaint against Bloomsbury Publishing Ltd and few other media portals for criminal breach of trust and also for receiving, propagating the manuscript of the book, which is yet to be published.
Read more
Culture and History

The Kingdom of Champa and the Chams: Hinduism in Vietnam

Monidipa Bose Dey -
Despite the cultural influences, the Vietnamese people never really accepted Chinese rule, leading to constant rebellions and skirmishes, which finally ended the Chinese control in 939 CE, after which the country took the name Dai Viet.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: While Crime Branch raids SDPI offices, Siddaramaiah blames Naveen and police for violence

OpIndia Staff -
A senior officer of the CCB said that they recovered a few lethal weapons, including a machete and a knife from the party’s Govindapura office in KG Halli.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Mother Teresa: Here are some accounts of forced conversions, primitive medical practices and suffering

Nivan Sadh -
Often called a 'saint' and 'messiah of the poor' by adherents of the Vatican in India, the so-called 'Mother' Teresa is engulfed in numerous controversies and allegations
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh as initial corpus for PM-CARES Fund

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh from his personal savings as initial corpus to the PM-CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

‘They took coronavirus inside the Markaz and converted it into Islam’: Says YouTuber Aiman Rizwi who had wished death upon Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protester turned YouTuber claims that BJP government took the Chinese virus inside Nizamuddin Markaz because it wanted to blame Muslims.
Read more
