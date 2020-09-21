Monday, September 21, 2020
Home Politics OpIndia Impact: Trinamool deletes tweet acknowledging praise by a dubious organization after our investigation
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

OpIndia Impact: Trinamool deletes tweet acknowledging praise by a dubious organization after our investigation

After our story, All India Trinamool Congress has quietly removed the tweet describing the appreciation letter the West Bengal government got. However, Dr. Nirmal Maji still has the letter on his timeline on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee United Nations World Peace Association AITC
Mamta Banerjee's AITC silently removed tweet with dubious letter praising WB government for Covid management )Image: The Federal)
29

On 20th August, we published an investigative report about the Mamata government receiving appreciation from an organisation based in Japan that was apparently linked to the United Nations. It called itself the United Nation World Peace Association. During our investigation, we did not find any proof of their association with the United Nations. In their appreciation letter, they hailed West Bengal as Mamata Banerjee’s ‘kingdom’ and the message was shared by Trinamool Congress from its official handle.

After our story, All India Trinamool Congress has quietly removed the tweet describing the appreciation letter the West Bengal government got. However, Dr. Nirmal Maji still has the letter on his timeline on Twitter.

As it so happens, the organization did give them an appreciation letter, but it was not issued by the headquarters located in Japan. The Indian ambassador of the organization, Pinky Dutta, aka Priya Dutta, might have issued the letter, as suggested by the United Nation World Peace Association’s reply to OpIndia. The organization had first denied issuing any certificate that showed the appreciation letter was issued without taking prior permission of the UNWPA.

The news was covered by several news portals including Times of India, Deccan Herald and Outlook and many others. In fact, news agency PTI referred to the UNWPA as a ‘UN-linked NGO’, a claim that was carried by several outlets. The logo of the organisation appears to have been deliberately designed to give one the impression that it has some association with the United Nations. Furthermore, it calls itself United ‘Nation’ WPA and not United ‘Nations’.

- Advertisement -

These glaring bits should have rung the alarm bells but it appears that in their eagerness to shower applause on Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress and the media merrily ignored them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUN Mamata letter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

PM Modi’s Twitter handle registered record high engagement level on the day agriculture bills were passed

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's Twitter engagements on Sep 20 were just 20% of that of PM Narendra Modi's.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force to induct its first woman pilot in the Rafale squadron: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, there are 10 women fighter jet pilots in the Indian Air Force.
Read more

Banning broadcast of Sudarshan News content not under SC jurisdiction, OpIndia, Indic Collective and UpWord intervention contends in Court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective and UpWord have filed an intervention application in the Sudarshan News 'UPSC Jihad' case.

‘Will quit Twitter if anyone proves I called farmers as terrorists’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on ‘Champu sena’

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Likening the ones spreading misinformation regarding the Bills to terrorists, Kangana Ranaut said that they are like the ones who spread similar misinformation during CAA.

Why Arnab vs Ravish is like India vs China

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
I guess Ravish Kumar does allow people to disagree with him on air. To have that honor, you just have to be the Prime Minister of India.

How Kolkata girl Tania Parveen turned to violent jihad to ‘find answers’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020. Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession. She was reportedly traced through her social media.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘she is a small-time actress’ to ‘you are the biggest feminist’, defence pours in for Anurag Kashyap who is accused of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, "I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more

Latest News

Politics

OpIndia Impact: Trinamool deletes tweet acknowledging praise by a dubious organization after our investigation

OpIndia Staff -
AITC removes controversial certificate by a dubious organization after OpIndia’s investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood drug web has extended links internationally, money is used for narco-terrorism: NCB chief Rakesh Asthana

OpIndia Staff -
Asthana informed that NCB has knowledge about the drug abuse in Bollywood parties and that the agency is gathering more evidence.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s Twitter handle registered record high engagement level on the day agriculture bills were passed

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's Twitter engagements on Sep 20 were just 20% of that of PM Narendra Modi's.
Read more
Social Media

Pronoun man asks parents to choose between Donald Trump and his grandkids and son

OpIndia Staff -
Leo Guinan, an aspiring writer in the United States, has asked his parents to choose between their grandsons and Donald Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Court rejects Umar Khalid’s plea to meet his family, police say he is ‘non-cooperative’

OpIndia Staff -
Khalid had petitioned through his counsel to be allowed 30 means each on at least 2 days to meet his family members.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force to induct its first woman pilot in the Rafale squadron: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, there are 10 women fighter jet pilots in the Indian Air Force.
Read more
News Reports

FinCEN files reveal names of Nepalis companies, banks involved in helping Iranian and Chinese firms avoid US sanctions

OpIndia Staff -
Several companies have allegedly faked documents and laundered money for Iranian and Chinese products to avoid US embargo.
Read more
News Reports

Banning broadcast of Sudarshan News content not under SC jurisdiction, OpIndia, Indic Collective and UpWord intervention contends in Court

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective and UpWord have filed an intervention application in the Sudarshan News 'UPSC Jihad' case.
Read more
News Reports

Richa Chadha to sue sexual assault survivor for naming her in allegations against Anurag Kashyap

OpIndia Staff -
Richa Chadha has taken to Twitter to affirm that she has initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh.
Read more
News Reports

Over 2,000 Salafist organisations active in Turkey, ready for civil war, says pro-Erdogan Islamist cult leader

OpIndia Staff -
About 4 years ago, Turkish police had reported that there were more than 20,000 active Salafi organisations in the country.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,272FollowersFollow
16,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com