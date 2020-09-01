OpIndia English Editor Nupur J Sharma conducted a tell-all interview with one of India’s most prolific journalist Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-chief and owner of the Republic TV News Network. At around 1 hour, 14 minutes and 55 seconds into the candid interview, Arnab spoke of how he felt that the Republic TV’s investigation and reporting on the Palghar mob lynching incident was still incomplete and he was not going to abandon the story despite being hounded by the Congress party for it.

Arnab Goswami is heard saying: “I feel I left the investigation half-way, I believe it’s a job not done”. Saying so, Arnab tells the OpIndia editor that “you and I should investigate it further”. Arnab furthers that “23 accused in the case have been given bail, the prosecution has been weakened, the Supreme Court is monitoring, I feel we should get back on the story”. The Republic TV editor-in-chief asseverated that the Palghar incident, where two Sadhus and their driver was brutally lynched by a blood-thirsty, frenzied mob on April 16 2020, will be picked up again and it will be pursued until it does not reach its logical conclusion.

Arnab Goswami hounded by Maha Govt after her questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the Palghar lynching case

It becomes imperative to note here, that Arnab Goswami had accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges, after the latter badgered the journalist for questioning Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the Palghar lynching case. Multiple cases by Congress functionaries were filed against him over his comments where he questioned Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar Sadhu lynching. 2 notices in 12 hour period for immediate interrogation was sent to him by the Mumbai police. Thereafter, the Mumbai police had interrogated the Republic TV owner for over 11 hours continuously.

However, on June 30, the Bombay High Court had stayed the FIRs filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police. The Court observed that Mumbai Police had failed to demonstrate any prima facie case against him. The Bombay High Court has ordered that no coercive actions be taken against him.

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

On April 16 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu, when a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them at Gadakchinchale village. The villagers, who deemed them as thieves, started brutally attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos emerged which completely debunked the claim of police. Contrary to the claims, the police personnel had allegedly handed over the Sadhus to the frenzied mob, which went on to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

Reports emerged that the killing of the Sadhus may have been intentional and politically motivated. The involvement of Christian Missionary organisations and some local NCP leaders and leftists were also suspected.

You can watch the full interview here: