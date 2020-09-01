Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home Specials Interviews Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar...
Editor's picksSpecialsInterviewsMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

"23 accused in the case have been given bail, the prosecution has been weakened, the Supreme Court is monitoring, I feel we should get back on the story", the Republic TV editor-in-chief asseverated that the Palghar incident, will be picked up again and it will be pursued until it does not reach its logical conclusion.

OpIndia Staff
3

OpIndia English Editor Nupur J Sharma conducted a tell-all interview with one of India’s most prolific journalist Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-chief and owner of the Republic TV News Network. At around 1 hour, 14 minutes and 55 seconds into the candid interview, Arnab spoke of how he felt that the Republic TV’s investigation and reporting on the Palghar mob lynching incident was still incomplete and he was not going to abandon the story despite being hounded by the Congress party for it.

Arnab Goswami is heard saying: “I feel I left the investigation half-way, I believe it’s a job not done”. Saying so, Arnab tells the OpIndia editor that “you and I should investigate it further”. Arnab furthers that “23 accused in the case have been given bail, the prosecution has been weakened, the Supreme Court is monitoring, I feel we should get back on the story”. The Republic TV editor-in-chief asseverated that the Palghar incident, where two Sadhus and their driver was brutally lynched by a blood-thirsty, frenzied mob on April 16 2020, will be picked up again and it will be pursued until it does not reach its logical conclusion.

Arnab Goswami hounded by Maha Govt after her questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the Palghar lynching case

It becomes imperative to note here, that Arnab Goswami had accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges, after the latter badgered the journalist for questioning Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the Palghar lynching case. Multiple cases by Congress functionaries were filed against him over his comments where he questioned Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar Sadhu lynching. 2 notices in 12 hour period for immediate interrogation was sent to him by the Mumbai police. Thereafter, the Mumbai police had interrogated the Republic TV owner for over 11 hours continuously. 

However, on June 30, the Bombay High Court had stayed the FIRs filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police. The Court observed that Mumbai Police had failed to demonstrate any prima facie case against him. The Bombay High Court has ordered that no coercive actions be taken against him.

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

- Advertisement -

On April 16 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu, when a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them at Gadakchinchale village. The villagers, who deemed them as thieves, started brutally attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos emerged which completely debunked the claim of police. Contrary to the claims, the police personnel had allegedly handed over the Sadhus to the frenzied mob, which went on to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

Reports emerged that the killing of the Sadhus may have been intentional and politically motivated. The involvement of Christian Missionary organisations and some local NCP leaders and leftists were also suspected.

You can watch the full interview here:

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Interviews

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more

China accuses India of intruding into ‘its territory’ near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after The Hindu published a pro-China claim

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China blames India of violating its territorial integrity and issues veiled threats.

Priyanka Gandhi celebrates, congratulates Congress workers for securing Dr Kafeel Khan’s release from jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi had in July, written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath urging him to 'ensure justice' for Dr Kafeel Khan

‘My uncle was slaughtered, we deserve to know who did this heinous act’: Suresh Raina appeals to Capt Amarinder Singh after attack leaves his...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the murder of his father-in-law, Harpreet Singh Saggu conceded that it was a 'clear case of murder' and that the robbery was a staged event to deflect the attention from the murder angle.

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more

Latest News

Interviews

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case
Read more
News Reports

‘You will not sh*t on us’: Czech mayor lambasts Chinese Foreign Minister after he threatens Czech speaker of dire consequences during his visit to...

OpIndia Staff -
China had earlier warned the Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil over his visit to Taiwan.
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: After Sunny Leone and Neha Kakkar, Shin Chan, the son of Doraemon in the merit list of another college

OpIndia Staff -
After actress Sunny Leone and singer Neha Kakkar, Japanese cartoon character Shin Chan makes it to the merit list of a WB college.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Priest molests a minor in Ahmedabad, shoots her nude video and forces her to convert to Christianity, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Gujarati daily Dainik Bhaskar, priest Gulabchand lured the minor girl who lived in Rabari Colony by making false pretences of love.
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more
News Reports

China accuses India of intruding into ‘its territory’ near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after The Hindu published a pro-China claim

OpIndia Staff -
China blames India of violating its territorial integrity and issues veiled threats.
Read more
Government and Policy

The Bihar conundrum with taming rivers to control floods: What has been done so far and what could be done in future

Guest Author -
Bihar continues to suffer heavily in terms of life and property affecting over 8 million people spread across 13 disctricts.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi celebrates, congratulates Congress workers for securing Dr Kafeel Khan’s release from jail

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi had in July, written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath urging him to 'ensure justice' for Dr Kafeel Khan
Read more
News Reports

‘Your supporters shot a young gentleman and killed him,’ Donald Trump tells CNN after his supporter was murdered during Antifa riots

OpIndia Staff -
Donald trump was questioned about Kyle Rittenhouse who had recently shot three Antifa rioters recently after he was attacked,
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,778FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com