On Tuesday, China alleged that the Indian army ‘illegally’ crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired ‘warning shots’ at Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. The Communist-ruled country further claimed that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took ‘countermeasures’ to stabilise the situation.

Chinese State-owned newspaper Global Times tweeted, “The Indian army again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday, PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson revealed.” It further added, “Chinese border defence troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, said the spokesperson.”

In its report, ANI stated, “An incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months, sources say on Tuesday.”

The exact nature of the ‘firing’ incident is yet to be known. Reports have stated that warning shots may have been fired from both sides, breaking a long standing agreement of ‘no bullets’ in the LAC.

China urges India to stop the ‘dangerous game’

China’s Western Theater Command spokesperson, Colonel Zhang Shiuli, urged the Indian troops to stop the ‘dangerous game’ and return to the border. He had also urged the Indian government to take action against the Indian soldiers who ‘opened fired’ at the border in order to ensure that ‘such an incident does not happen again.’ China has further accused India of escalating regional tensions and misunderstandings through ‘provocation.’

India takes pre-emptive action against China

Last week, the Indian Army had announced that they had occupied strategic heights on in the Panging Tso regions to prevent Chinese incursions into Indian territory. China had been rattled and had issued a series of threats against India through its communist-controlled media.

Indian Army had stated that Chinese plans to control strategic location around the Pangong Tso region had been thwarted.

India-China clashes along LAC

Earlier in June this year, Indian and Chinese forces had clashed at the Galwan Valley flash point in Ladakh that led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese casualties. The clashes had erupted after the Chinese PLA refused to adhere to the previously agreed modalities of disengagement.