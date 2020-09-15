Public broadcaster Doordarshan is celebrating its 61st anniversary on Tuesday, reminiscing the glorious days when shows like Mahabharata, Ramayana, Chitrahaar, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Fauji, Malgudi Days, and several others captured the imagination of the public and which till date remains etched in the public memory as timeless classics.

“Celebrating 61 Glorious Years of #Doordarshan!!” the official Twitter account of Doordarshan tweeted with a video of the signature tune, a slow melancholic tune that became a cherished memory for generations of Indians, and a swirling nebula that finally conjured up the Doordarshan logo.

On this occasion, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to express his greetings on the Foundation Day of the state broadcaster.

“Doordarshan is a part of his life. Doordarshan gave many good programs from Ramayana, Mahabharata to the unknown. Even today, India’s public service broadcaster Doordarshan, DDNews, DDKisan, DDBharati, DDNational and DDRetro are connected continuously through so many channels. Happy #DoordarshanDay!” Javadekar tweeted.

दूरदर्शन अपने जीवन का भाग है। रामायण, महाभारत से लेकर न जाने कितने अच्छे कार्यक्रम दूरदर्शन ने दिए। आज भी भारत का लोक सेवा प्रसारक दूरदर्शन, DDNews, DDKisan, DDBharati, DDNational और DDRetro इतने चैनल्स के द्वारा निरंतर हम सबसे जुड़ा है।



Happy #DoordarshanDay ! pic.twitter.com/RLF9D85n2M — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 15, 2020

BJP vice-president Karnataka, Shobha Karandlaje, wished Doordarshan on its Foundation Day and thanked it for 61 years of unprecedented service to the country.

Happy Birthday @DDNational!



Thank You for the 61 years of unprecedented service to this great country.



Lot of nostalgic memories, wishing you many more great years ahead!



Keep entertaining India!#Doordarshan https://t.co/n5N3UIpFXt — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 15, 2020

Popular actor Swwapnil Joshi, who played the role of Lord Ram’s son Kush in the ‘Uttar Ramayana’ on Doordarshan, also wished the channel on its birthday.

For me it’s the circle that started it all! Happy bday ! @DDNational https://t.co/nblYuE4xL3 — Swwapnil Joshi | स्वप्नील जोशी (@swwapniljoshi) September 15, 2020

Doordarshan’s tweet commemorating its 61st anniversary evoked the feelings of nostalgia among the netizens, who wished the channel on its Foundation Day and expressed their gratitude to it by recounting their childhood memories associated with the public broadcaster.

“This music is redolent with innocence and dreams of my childhood! When the world truly felt like an oyster,” one of the Twitter users posted.

This music is redolent with innocence and dreams of my childhood! When the world truly felt like an oyster. https://t.co/Q3C0knbTJ9 — FreedomTrail Trilha da liberdade (@FreedomSutra) September 15, 2020

Another Twitter user said that Doordarshan was not just a channel but a member of every Indian family. The user praised the channel for amazing documentaries, Sunday’s Rangoli show and the Independence Day parade.

Not just a channel..but a member of every Indian family. Amazing documentaries, Sunday’s Rangoli show..Independence day parade..these things I liked to watch only and only on this channel #Doordarshan @DDNational https://t.co/RdgkDARpOn — Sandhya (@san9dhya) September 15, 2020

One Twitter user credited Doordarshan for playing a key role in changing the perception of the country.

A Twitter user said that Doordarshan is an emotion that reminded him the unity of the country.

The only channel that gives us pleasant feeling. Doordarshan is a emotion that remind the unity of the nation. Thank you @DDNational https://t.co/rj4G5RHgXY — Prabhat Kumar 💫 (@its_meprabhat) September 15, 2020

Doordarshan started as an experiment on September 15, 1959, became a service in 1965, when it started beaming signals to reach television sets in and around the national capital region. By 1972, services were extended to Mumbai and Amritsar and seven other cities by 1975.