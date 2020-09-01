Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were ‘partially true’ and was made under duress.

In a bizarre turn of events, the woman addressed a press conference on Monday and stated that she was coerced into making the allegations by one businessman named Raja Sreekar Reddy aka Dollar Bhai. She alleged that the man sexually exploited her under the pretext of giving her a job in the film industry. The woman said that Reddy had blackmailed, tortured her using her ‘private pictures’, and coerced her to frame the 139 people including filmmakers, student leaders, anchors, and lawyers.

Woman claims that allegations were made by her under duress

The woman stated, “Only due to pressure I was forced to make rape allegation against 139 members. I was beaten badly to make a complaint against these persons. All the fake allegations which I made in the press were tutored by him.” Expressing guilt over the ‘fake charges’, she apologised to two film actors that she had initially named in her complaint.

Woman now claims that her statement was ‘partially true’

The woman also claimed that Reddy had threatened to murder her and her family members if she did not act upon his wishes. She however maintained that while not all 139 accused had raped her, some had sexually harassed her. “I told him that only those who exploited and misbehaved with me should be named in the complaint. But he threatened me and tortured me to implicate innocent people,” she emphasised.

Speaking on the new development, Central Crime Station (CCS) ACP K Sridevi informed, “We will record the statement of the complainant, and based on that we will proceed with further investigation.”

Woman had filed a 42-page complaint, claimed to have been raped 5000 times

Earlier, the woman had said that after she got married in June 2009, she became a victim of domestic violence. She had said that she had to face sexual harassment and physical assault by the family members of her husband. Later she got divorced but her ordeal did not end as she said multiple men at various places and times raped and gang-raped her. She had also alleged she was forced to abort pregnancy several times, drugged and forced to dance nude.