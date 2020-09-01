Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News Reports Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress

Earlier, the woman had said that after she got married in June 2009, she became a victim of domestic violence. Later she got divorced but her ordeal did not end as she said multiple men at various places and times raped and gang-raped her.

OpIndia Staff
Hyderabad rape victim confesses to making false allegations under duress
The woman had addressed a press conference on Monday (Photo Credits: Youtube/ Praja Varadhi)
1

Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were ‘partially true’ and was made under duress.

In a bizarre turn of events, the woman addressed a press conference on Monday and stated that she was coerced into making the allegations by one businessman named Raja Sreekar Reddy aka Dollar Bhai. She alleged that the man sexually exploited her under the pretext of giving her a job in the film industry. The woman said that Reddy had blackmailed, tortured her using her ‘private pictures’, and coerced her to frame the 139 people including filmmakers, student leaders, anchors, and lawyers.

Woman claims that allegations were made by her under duress

The woman stated, “Only due to pressure I was forced to make rape allegation against 139 members. I was beaten badly to make a complaint against these persons. All the fake allegations which I made in the press were tutored by him.” Expressing guilt over the ‘fake charges’, she apologised to two film actors that she had initially named in her complaint.

Woman now claims that her statement was ‘partially true’

The woman also claimed that Reddy had threatened to murder her and her family members if she did not act upon his wishes. She however maintained that while not all 139 accused had raped her, some had sexually harassed her. “I told him that only those who exploited and misbehaved with me should be named in the complaint. But he threatened me and tortured me to implicate innocent people,” she emphasised.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the new development, Central Crime Station (CCS) ACP K Sridevi informed, “We will record the statement of the complainant, and based on that we will proceed with further investigation.”

Woman had filed a 42-page complaint, claimed to have been raped 5000 times

Earlier, the woman had said that after she got married in June 2009, she became a victim of domestic violence. She had said that she had to face sexual harassment and physical assault by the family members of her husband. Later she got divorced but her ordeal did not end as she said multiple men at various places and times raped and gang-raped her. She had also alleged she was forced to abort pregnancy several times, drugged and forced to dance nude.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshyderabad rape, hyderabad 139 men rape woman,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress

OpIndia Staff -
Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were 'partially true' and was made under duress.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.
Read more

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Gaza conflict: Hamas announces ceasefire deal with Israel, in return for cash from Qatar and fuel for its powerplants: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached after mediation from a Qatari envoy.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress

OpIndia Staff -
Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were 'partially true' and was made under duress.
Read more
News Reports

Dharmasthala baby elephant ‘Shivani’ playing with water on her naming ceremony wins the Internet: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The baby elephant was born on July 1 at Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala has been named Shivani
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.
Read more
News Reports

Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions

OpIndia Staff -
Students reach exam centres as JEE main exams begin today, Covid-19 precautions being followed.
Read more
News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.
Read more
News Reports

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.
Read more
News Reports

To escape arrest, Faisal is trying to obtain visa to send Shalini Yadav out of the country: Juhi colony ‘Love Jihad’ victim’s brother alleges

OpIndia Staff -
The case of Shalini Yadav, threw Kanpur in the spotlight, with it emerging as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,496FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com