The mother of an Indian national who is admitted in a hospital in Saudi Arabia has requested the Central government to bring her son back to India, as reported by ANI. The victim named Shaik Sadiq was allegedly hospitalised in Jeddah after a Pakistani national attacked and assaulted him.

Shaik Sadiq’s mother Khatija Begum, who is from Hyderabad, has alleged that Sadiq was assaulted by a Pakistani national on July 15 is currently on a ventilator in the hospital in a critical condition. She told that her son has been working in a warehouse in Jeddah for the last three years.

“I am from Hyderabad and my son Shaik Sadiq has been working in a warehouse in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia since last three years as a labourer. On July 15th, he was attacked by a Pakistani national and admitted in King Fahad General Hospital, Jeddah for treatment” she said.

Khatija said that she was informed about her son’s condition by his company’s manager. “Sadiq’s kafeel (sponsor) and his company managers said that his condition is very serious, he was on a ventilator support for 23 days, since past 10 days he is not in touch with us. We do not know how my son is right now”, said the grieving mother.

- Advertisement -

Khatija has requested the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Indian Consulate in Jeddah to pay a visit to her son in the hospital where he is admitted and let her know about her son’s condition.