Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News Reports Indian national Shaik Sadiq critical after being assaulted by a Pakistani in Saudi Arabia,...
News Reports
Updated:

Indian national Shaik Sadiq critical after being assaulted by a Pakistani in Saudi Arabia, mother requests govt to for help

Shaik Sadiq's mother Khatija Begum, who is from Hyderabad, has alleged that Sadiq was assaulted by a Pakistani national on July 15 is currently on a ventilator in the hospital in a critical condition.

OpIndia Staff
Indian citizen attacked in Saudi Arabia by Pakistani man
Khatija Begum, Courtesy: ABPLive
7

The mother of an Indian national who is admitted in a hospital in Saudi Arabia has requested the Central government to bring her son back to India, as reported by ANI. The victim named Shaik Sadiq was allegedly hospitalised in Jeddah after a Pakistani national attacked and assaulted him.

Shaik Sadiq’s mother Khatija Begum, who is from Hyderabad, has alleged that Sadiq was assaulted by a Pakistani national on July 15 is currently on a ventilator in the hospital in a critical condition. She told that her son has been working in a warehouse in Jeddah for the last three years.

“I am from Hyderabad and my son Shaik Sadiq has been working in a warehouse in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia since last three years as a labourer. On July 15th, he was attacked by a Pakistani national and admitted in King Fahad General Hospital, Jeddah for treatment” she said.

Khatija said that she was informed about her son’s condition by his company’s manager. “Sadiq’s kafeel (sponsor) and his company managers said that his condition is very serious, he was on a ventilator support for 23 days, since past 10 days he is not in touch with us. We do not know how my son is right now”, said the grieving mother.

- Advertisement -

Khatija has requested the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Indian Consulate in Jeddah to pay a visit to her son in the hospital where he is admitted and let her know about her son’s condition.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSaudi Arabia visa, Saudi news, Saudi job
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The Goan Inquisition by the Portuguese: A forgotten holocaust of Hindus and Jews

Nivan Sadh -
The Portuguese inquisition of Goa is an often forgotten and unspoken event by the ‘secular’ circles of Indian historians, despite various historical records exposing the gross exodus of not just Hindus, but also Jews that had escaped Medieval Europe to take refuge in India.
Read more
Government and Policy

After recent spate of ‘Love Jihad’ cases, Yogi Adityanath govt may bring ordinance to check forced religious conversion: Report

OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of religious conversions linked to 'love jihad' in the state, UP govt may promulgate an ordinance against forced religious conversions.
Read more

Rahul Gandhi opposes Agriculture reform by Modi govt, even though Congress had promised the same in election manifesto: Details

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the three bills, which aim to reform agricultural marketing, is nothing but a new form of 'Zamindari' and some friends of PM Modi will be the 'Zamindars' of New India

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam

How YS Jaganmohan Reddy held the Judiciary to ransom after a PIL was filed to ‘clean politics up’

Opinions Guest Author -
Even before the debate on Justice Gogoi’s tenure settles, a fresh attempt to breach independence is seeming to blow from down south.

Menace of alleged Love Jihad spreading across India like wildfire: 20 cases reported from UP and other states in the last 2 months

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The menace of alleged Love Jihad has rapidly been spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Indian national Shaik Sadiq critical after being assaulted by a Pakistani in Saudi Arabia, mother requests govt to for help

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Begum has requested the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Indian Consulate in Jeddah to visit her son and provide help.
Read more
Law

Sudarshan TV Vs Supreme Court: Justice Chandrachud objects to representation of Muslims with skull cap, beard, green colour with flames in the background

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV had filed a plea challenging the court's stay on the telecast of the remaining episodes of their show 'Bindas Bol' about the alleged 'UPSC Jihad'
Read more
News Reports

‘Those who had kept farmers tied to restrictions for decades now lying about agricultural reforms’, PM Modi on opposition to farm reform bills

OpIndia Staff -
PM said that system of MSP and govt procurement of foodgrains will continue, and opposition is lying on farm reform bills
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens question Netflix over fake anti-Brahmin quotes visible in the trailer of ‘Serious Men’ featuring Nawzuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
The movie in question, 'Serious Men', features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and has been directed by popular filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.
Read more
Political History of India

The Goan Inquisition by the Portuguese: A forgotten holocaust of Hindus and Jews

Nivan Sadh -
The Portuguese inquisition of Goa is an often forgotten and unspoken event by the ‘secular’ circles of Indian historians, despite various historical records exposing the gross exodus of not just Hindus, but also Jews that had escaped Medieval Europe to take refuge in India.
Read more
Government and Policy

No more APMC monopoly, more choice, freedom for farmers to seek better prices for crops: All you need to know about the new bills...

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The objective of the three proposed laws is to make way for creating the Modi government's ambitious vision of 'One India, One Agriculture Market'.
Read more
News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau starts investigation into party hosted by Karan Johar: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating a video from a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar that went viral on social media.
Read more
Government and Policy

After recent spate of ‘Love Jihad’ cases, Yogi Adityanath govt may bring ordinance to check forced religious conversion: Report

OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of religious conversions linked to 'love jihad' in the state, UP govt may promulgate an ordinance against forced religious conversions.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus and the Bubonic plague alert, thousands infected by bacterial outbreak after factory leak in China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As the world is struggling with the Wuhan coronavirus, reports of an outbreak of another disease are emerging from China.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Rohini Singh claims woman protester was harassed by UP police, both the ‘victim’ and police deny the claim

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the claims of Rohinit Singh, the woman protester said that police had mistaken her for male due to her outfit, and she was not harassed
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,045FollowersFollow
15,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com