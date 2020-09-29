Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Kerala: Case registered against 3 activists for attacking YouTuber who claimed, ‘Feminists do not wear underwear’

3 woman activists, including Kerala dubbing artist Bhagyalaxmi, were booked for assault, criminal intimidation and verbal abuse.

OpIndia Staff
YouTuber assaulted by Kerala feminists (Image Courtesy: Ommanorama)
On Sunday, the Kerala police had lodged a case against three women activists for assaulting and pouring motor oil on a Youtuber named Vijay P. Nair, who made derogatory comments against ‘feminists’ in a viral video. Nair, a resident of the area near the Gandhari Amman Koil in Thiruvananthapuram, had filed a complaint at the Thampanoor police station, following the attack on Saturday.

The case was registered based on his complaint. The three women activists, including dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 34 (criminal act by several persons with a common intention), 294 -b (verbal abuse), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 392 (robbery), 452 (trespassing, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Nair was earlier booked for outraging the modesty of women.

The women were angry over Nair’s derogatory video on ‘feminists’

Reportedly, these women ‘activists’ were triggered by a video posted by Nair on his YouTube channel a month ago. Nair had put out a video titled “Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear?” In his YouTube channel ‘Vitrix scene’, Nair had had also accused feminists in Kerala of being ‘sex workers’. He also allegedly claimed that Kerala feminists were like ‘toilets in public transport’ stands as they have sex eight-nine times every day. He had also allegedly said one dubbing artist would have sex after every movie.

The assault on the Youtuber

In a viral video, Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana could be seen slapping the Youtuber and pouring black oil over his head. The women landed up at his residence at Thiruvananthapuram to question him for putting out a video and then slapped him for doing so. As the women attacked and screamed at him, Youtuber Nair, with folded hands, apologised to women for hurting them. The women ‘activists’ also asked him to delete the videos he has uploaded on his YouTube channel. Apparently, these three women ‘activists’ also forcefully took away the laptop and other gadgets used by Nair to submit to the police station.

Searched termsKerala feminists, feminist YouTube video, Kerala news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

