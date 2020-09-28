Additional Director General (ADG), Madhya Pradesh, Purshottam Sharma has been relieved of his duties after a video of him beating his wife went viral on social media on Monday. The order to that effect was issued by the State Home Department.

Home Department order [Source: ANI]

Purshottam Sharma has come out, defended himself and blamed his wife instead. “We have been married for 32 years, in 2008 she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad on my expenses,” he said commenting on the video. Then he went to accuse his wife of stalking.

“If my nature is abusive, then she should have complained earlier. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this. My wife stalks me and has put cameras in the house,” said Purshottam Sharma.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sharma’s wife reportedly caught him in a compromising position with another woman. This led to a heated argument between the two. Moments later, Purshottam Sharma began assaulting his wife.

In the said video footage, Sharma can be seen beating his wife after putting her down on the floor. While there were two other men in the house, none of them did anything significant to stop the assault. The Special DG was heard yelling at his wife while she cried for help. The accused’s son has filed a complaint with the DGP and has sent a copy of the assault video. He has demanded strict action against Sharma for assaulting his mother.