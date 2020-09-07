Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020 after ‘accidentally’ hitting an official with a ball

World number one Tennis player Novak Djokovic was disqualified in the US Open fourth round on Sunday after he struck a line judge with a ball in the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain. He was seen frustrated after wasting three set points against Busta.

In the video circulating over social media, he could be seen hitting the ball reasonably hard to the back of the court that hit the female line judge in her throat. Novak was immediately seen running towards her to check her well being. After reviewing the video, followed by a discussion with the player, the referee informed him about his disqualification.

Statement by US Open on Novak Djokovic

In a statement, US Open said that in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions, the tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from US Open 2020. He will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined prize money won at the tournament.

Statement by Novak Djokovic

Novak issued a statement on his Instagram account and said that the situation had left him sad and empty. He checked on the line person and the tournament told him that she was okay. He added, “I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

Past controversies

Djokovic’s name has been associated with several controversies in the past.