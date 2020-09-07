Monday, September 7, 2020
Home Sports Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020 after 'accidentally' hitting an official with a...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020 after ‘accidentally’ hitting an official with a ball

In a statement, US Open said that in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions, the tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from US Open 2020.

OpIndia Staff
Novak disqualified
Djokovic hit a woman line judge with a ball, disqualified from US Open 2020 (Image: Djokovic Instagram account djokernole | Sky News)
4

World number one Tennis player Novak Djokovic was disqualified in the US Open fourth round on Sunday after he struck a line judge with a ball in the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain. He was seen frustrated after wasting three set points against Busta.

In the video circulating over social media, he could be seen hitting the ball reasonably hard to the back of the court that hit the female line judge in her throat. Novak was immediately seen running towards her to check her well being. After reviewing the video, followed by a discussion with the player, the referee informed him about his disqualification.

Statement by US Open on Novak Djokovic

In a statement, US Open said that in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions, the tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from US Open 2020. He will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined prize money won at the tournament.

Statement by Novak Djokovic

Novak issued a statement on his Instagram account and said that the situation had left him sad and empty. He checked on the line person and the tournament told him that she was okay. He added, “I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

View this post on Instagram

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

Past controversies

- Advertisement -

Djokovic’s name has been associated with several controversies in the past.

  • Being one of the most famous anti-vaxxers, he has often been seen promoting alternate medicinal practices that clash with sports science. In May, world number two Rafael Nadal said in a statement that Covid-19 vaccines are made compulsory by the governing bodies of Tennis, then Djokovic has to oblige if he wants to continue his career in Tennis.
  • Novak believes in telekineses and telepathy. In 2017 he appointed Pepe Imaz who worked as his ‘mental guru’ till they parted ways in 2018. He also reportedly taught Djokovic how to ‘levitatie’. He came under fire for endorsing a product for alleged brain cell growth.
  • His wife, Jelena, shared a video that linked 5G technology to the Covid-19 outbreak. The said controversy on a larger scale led to the destruction of 5G towers in several locations worldwide.
  • Recently, he was criticized extensively for traveling in June for the Adria Tour exhibition tournament organized by his brother Djordje Djokovic. Photos and videos appeared on social media where the players and spectators were seen flouting social distancing norms. Novak along with Croatia’s Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki were tested positive for Covid-19 during the tournament.
  • Novak in 2016 questioned if women deserve equal prize money in Tennis. He said that men deserve to be paid more compared to women.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnovak djokovic, novak djokovic us open, novak djokovic us open disqualified
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had derogatory referred to actor Kangana Ranaut as "haramkhor ladki" on national television
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Mustaqeem, the killer of Rahul Solanki, confesses to firing shots, weapon seized by police

OpIndia Staff -
In June, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed by a Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots in Shiv Vihar area of Delhi in February.
Read more

Activist points out over 25 incidents of fake news spread by AltNews co-founder Zubair, who was hailed as ‘fact-checker’ after being booked under POCSO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Activist Ankur Singh meticulously does a surgical strike on AltNews' propaganda of absolving Mohammed Zubair of spreading misinformation and fake news

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for moral policing Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, claims she is against moral policing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Sunday apologised to Samyuktha Hegde for leading a mob against her for 'indecent behaviour' and wearing sports bra in public.

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.

Birju Das and his family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid over parking in Delhi, Das alleges there is a lot more to the story

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Birju Das and family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid in Delhi, daughters if Das say they were harassing to them from before

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more

Latest News

Sports

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020 after ‘accidentally’ hitting an official with a ball

OpIndia Staff -
World number one Tennis player Novak Djokovic was disqualified in the US Open fourth round on Sunday after he struck a line judge with a ball in the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had derogatory referred to actor Kangana Ranaut as "haramkhor ladki" on national television
Read more
News Reports

Actress Kangana Ranaut granted Y-category security ahead of Mumbai visit by Union Home Ministry, thanks Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had earlier stated that Shiv Sena workers will 'break Kangana's mouth'. Sanjay Raut had called her 'Haramkhor ladki'.
Read more
News Reports

Agency tasked with providing staff to special Covid-19 hospital in Pune pulls out due to threats and abuse by political groups

OpIndia Staff -
Lifeline, the agency handling the mega COVID facility in COE, Pune, has pulled out citing political pressure and staff harassment.
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Mustaqeem, the killer of Rahul Solanki, confesses to firing shots, weapon seized by police

OpIndia Staff -
In June, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed by a Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots in Shiv Vihar area of Delhi in February.
Read more
News Reports

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh raises Durand Line issue with Pakistan, says Peshawar used to belong to Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -
Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh raises Durand Line issue with Pakistan, says Peshawar used to be the Afghan winter capital.
Read more
News Reports

Activist points out over 25 incidents of fake news spread by AltNews co-founder Zubair, who was hailed as ‘fact-checker’ after being booked under POCSO

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Ankur Singh meticulously does a surgical strike on AltNews' propaganda of absolving Mohammed Zubair of spreading misinformation and fake news
Read more
News Reports

Centre cracks down on foreign funding of Christian evangelical organisations, suspends FCRA licences of four

OpIndia Staff -
Two US-based Christian donors, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Baptist Church are also under the watch of the Ministry.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for moral policing Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, claims she is against moral policing

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Sunday apologised to Samyuktha Hegde for leading a mob against her for 'indecent behaviour' and wearing sports bra in public.
Read more
News Reports

India becomes the country with the second-highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world, overtakes Brazil

OpIndia Staff -
India today overtook Brazil to occupy the second spot on Coronavirus cases, while the United States remains in the top spot
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,204FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com