Times Now’s Rahul Shivshankar slams “Rajdeeps of Lutyens” after Scroll publishes an article against him for interrupting a panellist digressing from debate topic

Rahul's attempt to veer the debate in the right direction was deviously used by Scroll.in to portray that the Times Now anchor considered the shrinking of the country's GDP as a trivial issue.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Shivshankar(Source; Times Now)
Times Now anchor Rahul Shivshankar today posted a tweet in response to a report published by leftist website Scroll.in, slamming him for asking a fellow panellist to not stray away from the topic of debate discussion.

In a sly attack against journalists such as Rajdeep Sardesai and others from the Lutyens cabal, accused of currying favours with the previous regimes, Shivshankar tweeted, “Amused by the trolling. The Rajdeeps of Lutyens have their own agenda. They will push it. I’ve never thought it necessary to wallow in the sanctimonious trough of unsolicited advice. Just don’t have the time. I’m an employee, not a crorepati consultant. Have to earn a living.”

Scroll published an article alleging Rahul Shivshankar of disregarding India’s shrinking GDP

This sharp rejoinder by Rahul Shivshankar was in response to the Scroll’s unscrupulous report titled “‘Don’t waste nation’s time’: Times Now anchor berates panellist talking about GDP drop instead of SSR” which claimed that the Times Now anchor had interrupted a panellist Sumanth Raman and told him “to not waste the nation’s time and the viewers’ time” when he discussed the alarming drop in India’s GDP in a debate about the latest developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The topic of the debate was about the latest revelations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but Sumanth Raman unwarrantedly digressed from the topic, expressing his concern over the economic fallout of the coronavirus lockdown. Shivshankar interjected Raman, saying he would entertain comments on GDP only during a debate on the economy and not on an issue like the late actor’s death probe which has no connections to the economy.

However, Rahul’s attempt to veer the debate in the right direction was deviously used by Scroll.in to portray that the Times Now anchor considered the shrinking of the country’s GDP as a trivial issue. The same article was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Scroll.in, without mentioning that Rahul had interrupted the panellist for speaking on an issue which was not connected with the topic of the debate. The tweet was also retweeted by the India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rajdeep Sardesai’s hypocrisy in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

While Rajdeep Sardesai endorsed Scroll’s dishonest portrayal of the Times Now anchor as someone who disregarded the issue of cratering economy and someone who placed more importance on having a debate on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and not on the plummeting GDP, it is worth noting that Rajdeep Sardesai, who had been lecturing against the “media trial” of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, instantly pounced on the opportunity when he was asked to interview prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in the case.

Rajdeep had then flown to Mumbai in a charter flight to interview the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, the interview of Rhea Chakraborty with Rajdeep Sardesai did not receive a good response as netizens not only pointed several discrepancies in her statements but also pointed the hypocrisy of ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai for trying to whitewash the allegations against Rhea by carrying out an interview with an accused in the case.

