Thursday, August 27, 2020
Home News Reports Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai:...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

Sushant was training to be a pilot, had trained with NASA, therefore Rhea's claim that he had claustrophobia of flying is not believable

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews Rhea Chakraborty (screengrab from video posted by India Today)
548

While the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death gains momentum with the involvement of as many as three central probe agencies, actor Rhea Chakraborty continues her efforts to establish that he was suffering from mental disorder. But the claims made by her does not match with known facts of Sushant, implying that she may be lying once again.

Rhea Chakraborty has been interviewed by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on the India Today channel, which will be broadcast later in the day. But the channel posted a clip of the interview on Twitter, where she claimed that Sushant had claustrophobia of air travel and he was taking prescription medicine to treat it. But there are several loopholes in her claims.

In the clip posted by India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai starts with the assumption that Sushant was suffering from depression. He does not question the claim which has been vehemently denied by Sushant’s family and several friends, he starts by asking Rhea when she became aware that Sushant was suffering from depression. To this, Rhea answered that this was revealed before a trip with her to Europe. ‘On the day of the flight, Sushant told me and everyone that he has claustrophobia of sitting inside aircraft, and he was already taking a medicine for the same’, she said.

Rhea said that Sushant was taking a drug called Modafinil to overcome his claustrophobia of taking flights, which he took before the flight. She said that Sushant always carried Modafinil with him, and it was prescribed to him by psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty. Rhea Chakraborty said that Sushant had told her that he had a depressive episode in 2013, and he was prescribed Modafinil by Dr Shetty at that time for his depression and anxiety.

Claustrophobia of flying

- Advertisement -

There are multiple loopholes in this claim made by Rhea about Sushant. The first is the claim that Sushant had claustrophobia of flying. It is known that Sushant was an enthusiastic about aviation, he was training to become a pilot, and had even dreamt of space travel.

Sushant Singh Rajput was learning to fly the Boeing 737, and he was so serious about flying that he had purchased a Boeing 737 simulator for his training. He himself had posted a video of taking off an aircraft during his training in the simulator. It is highly unlikely that a person having claustrophobia of flying will train to become a pilot, and make large investments into it.

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also posted the video in response to Rhea’s claims. “Is this #claustrophobia?” she asked, and added, “You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you”.

Sushant had also trained with NASA as preparations for a movie, where he was seen in a spacesuit. A spacesuit is the last place a claustrophobic person will get into. In an interview to a TV on his experience with NASA, Sushant had narrated how he spent more time that he was supposed to do inside a ‘cramped, claustrophobic’ centrifuge that simulates zero gravity.

He had said he had experienced 3.5 g forces inside the simulator without throwing up, which many people do. He had also used the space shuttle simulator at NASA.

All these known facts about Sushant Singh Rajput directly contradicts the claim of Rhea Chakraborty that Sushant was not comfortable with flying, and he had to take medication before each flight he took.

Modafinil

The second issue with Rhea’s claim is about the medicine that she alleges Sushant took to treat his claustrophobia of flying, Modafinil. Because, this drug has nothing to do with claustrophobia, and in fact it can intensify the problem, and can’t treat it. Modafinil is prescribed for treatment of sleep disorders like narcolepsy. It is primarily used to reduce extreme sleepiness. Sometimes it is also used to keep people awake if they need to work during their normal sleep period, like working in night shift. This medication has no link with claustrophobia or any other phobia, and is also not used in bipolarity, depression or anxiety, that Sushant was alleged to have by Rhea.

If someone has aerophobia (fear of flying) or claustrophobia of being inside a plane, they will like to sleep during the flight, and may take sedatives for the same. Taking a stimulant like Modafinil will keep such a person awake during the entire flight, who will be constantly feeling the effect of the phobia. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that a doctor will prescribe Modafinil for claustrophobia.

Moreover, Rhea said that Dr Harish Shetty had prescribed Sushant Modafinil for depression, and he was taking it for claustrophobia. The two are completely unrelated mental situations, and medication for one can’t be used for the other. And, the medication she mentioned is not used for any condition that she alleged Sushant was suffering from.

It is important to claustrophobia or any other phobia is not linked to mental health issues like depression and anxiety. A person with a completely normal mental status can have a phobia, and it does not mean such a person is having depression or bipolarity like Rhea was trying to say.

Haunted hotel

Rhea Chakraborty also claimed in the interview that Sushant was very depressed during their Europe trip in October 2019, that he mostly confined that to the hotel room that he felt was haunted, and they had to cut short the trip due to this. Again, this is another character assassination of Sushant by Rhea who is not alive to defend himself. Sushant was a man with scientific temper. He was deep into science and technology, had a telescope to study the space, and frequently talked about various topics ranging from physics to astronomy. And Rhea Chakraborty claims that Sushant thought the Gothic structure hotel they were staying in was haunted.

While Rhea claims that Sushant was confined to the hotel room during their Europe trip, photographs are available showing him with her at various locations during the trip.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
News Reports

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.
Read more

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?

Pakistani newspaper weaves a ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president to guide Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani newspaper Dawn says that Prashant Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi have a common destiny so they should get together (politically) to defeat Modi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Lakhimpur Kheri: Dilshad befriends Dalit girl, rapes and kills when she refuses to change religion and marry him

OpIndia Staff -
Lakhimpur Kheri Police had arrested Dilshad within 24 hours after the girls mutilated body was found dumped near a pond.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
News Reports

East Delhi Municipal Corporation revokes Councillorship of IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain

Jhankar Mohta -
The EDMC terminted membership of Tahir Hussain under section 33 (2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, J-K, and Gilgit Baltistan: Here are 10 points that prove which government treats its people better

OpIndia Staff -
There are several aspects that were compared in the report as far as the living conditions, human rights and development in PoJK, Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh administration demolishes illegal property of Mukhtar Ansari, gangster to bear the cost of demolition

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow administration has demolished an illegal property owned by gangster Mukhtar Ansari near Dalibagh Colony in the city on Thursday.
Read more
News Reports

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends letter of resignation to Maharashtra CM, alleges party leaders sidelining workers

OpIndia Staff -
Jadhav has stated that he has no right to be a Member of Parliament representing the Shiv Sena as he was unable to do justice to the workers of the party.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Court dismisses Brinda Karat’s plea seeking FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

OpIndia Staff -
Communist leader Brinda Karat had filed a petition in the court after her written complaints to the Commissioner of Police and the SHO, Parliament Street, did not get any response.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Experts were called to destroy data in 8 hard drives before Rhea left, actor’s flatmate tells CBI

OpIndia Staff -
Data was wiped off from Sushant's gadgets on 8th June, deceased actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani tells CBI.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,173FollowersFollow
312,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com