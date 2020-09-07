Embroiled in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against the late actor’s sister, Priyanka Singh. Rhea, the prime accused in the CBI case, has requested the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines for allegedly prescribing drugs to the actor without any consultations.

Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint states that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he “appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law.” — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

According to the complaint filed by Rhea, Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar, who “appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law”. The complaint added that the medicines prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were “prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020”.

She has accused that the so-called prescription appeared ‘forged and fabricated’.

Rhea had alleged in her complaint that Sushant had died just days after ‘obtaining this unlawful prescription’. She had sought an investigation into the role of Priyanka and doctor Kumar for providing the late actor with an unlawful prescription. The complaint was filed based on Whatsapp messages between Sushant and his sister on June 8.

As per the chats between SSR and Priyanka, his sister had suggested him to take Librium for a week, Nexito every day and Lonazep whenever he was afflicted by an anxiety attack.

Rhea being grilled by NCB in connection with drugs probe linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

As a part of the ongoing investigation into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty is currently being grilled by Narcotics Control Bureau. As per various reports, Rhea had reportedly confessed of procuring drugs but never consuming them. Earlier last week, Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, was arrested along with others in connection with the drugs probe linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.