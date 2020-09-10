Ragini Dwivedi consulted few police officers before arrest, says Deccan Herald report

Ragini Dwivedi, another Kananda actress arrested in the case, was in touch with a few police officers before her arrest, the report has stated. The retired IPS officer was in touch with Ragini, Sanjjanaa and Khanna, the officer added. The serving officer had also allegedly helped the son of a prominent MLA in a criminal case.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the CCB has launched their search for a close aide of an opposition party MLA, who had close contacts with Sanjjanaa. The MLA’s aide has escaped after police began an investigation into his whereabouts. The CCB has now summoned his parents to question them about his involvement in the drug case. The MLA’s aide had reportedly attended parties in Sri Lanka under the guise of a business trip.

Sandalwood drug case

Amidst the raging debate in the country over the issue of narcotic influence in the movie industry, a massive drug scandal was unearthed by the Bengaluru police last week.

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers in the state, the Bengaluru police last week arrested some top actresses in the Kannada film industry over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru have arrested Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a Sandalwood drug case. Many more actresses, musicians, are under the police scanner for their alleged links to the massive drug racket.

So far, the police have booked more than12 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug mafia case. The police have already arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi, her friend Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and an event manager, Viren Khanna. All the accused have been booked them under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.