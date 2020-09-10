Thursday, September 10, 2020
Sandalwood drug case: Serving and retired senior police officers were in touch with accused, says report

The Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru have arrested Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a Sandalwood drug case. Many more actresses, musicians, are under the police scanner for their alleged links to the massive drug racket.

Kannada actresses Ragini Dwvedi and Sanjjanaa Garlani have been arrested by crime branch
Sandalwood drug case accused Sanjjanaa Galrani (L) and Ragini Dwivedi (R), images via Twitter
In a shocking disclosure, the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is investigating the Sandalwood drug scandal, has said that some serving and retired police officers were trying to help the arrested suspects in the Sandalwood drugs scandal, reports Deccan Herald.

According to the report, CCB officials have stated that a retired IPS officer was in contact with Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani until a day before her arrest on Tuesday. The officer said that a serving assistant commissioner had also been “updating” Viren Khanna on the progress of the investigation.

Sanjjanaa Galrani was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police in connection with the Sandalwood drug case. Another accused Viren Khanna, an event organiser who hosted lavish parties attended by celebritiess, foreigners and film actors, has also been arrested in the drugs case. 

Ragini Dwivedi consulted few police officers before arrest, says Deccan Herald report

Ragini Dwivedi, another Kananda actress arrested in the case, was in touch with a few police officers before her arrest, the report has stated. The retired IPS officer was in touch with Ragini, Sanjjanaa and Khanna, the officer added. The serving officer had also allegedly helped the son of a prominent MLA in a criminal case. 

Meanwhile, the CCB has launched their search for a close aide of an opposition party MLA, who had close contacts with Sanjjanaa. The MLA’s aide has escaped after police began an investigation into his whereabouts. The CCB has now summoned his parents to question them about his involvement in the drug case. The MLA’s aide had reportedly attended parties in Sri Lanka under the guise of a business trip. 

Sandalwood drug case

Amidst the raging debate in the country over the issue of narcotic influence in the movie industry, a massive drug scandal was unearthed by the Bengaluru police last week.

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers in the state, the Bengaluru police last week arrested some top actresses in the Kannada film industry over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

So far, the police have booked more than12 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug mafia case. The police have already arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi, her friend Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and an event manager, Viren Khanna. All the accused have been booked them under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. 

