Friday, September 11, 2020
Sandalwood drug scandal: Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed files complaint against BJP after allegations of links with arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani

The Sandalwood actress, accused of peddling drugs within the film fraternity, allegedly had connections with a man named Fazal Shaikh, an aide of Zameer Ahmed.

Sanjjanaa Galrani (left), Zameer Ahmed (right), images via Deccan Herald and MBS
11

In a new development, Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed has filed a complaint against the BJP and film distributor Prashant Sambhargi after being accused of having links with actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in the drugs case. The actress was earlier arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police for being involved with the sensational Sandalwood drug scam.

Reportedly, film distributor Prashant Sambhargi had claimed that Galrani had sought help from the Congress MLA. He had alleged that Zameer Ahmed and Sanjjanaa Galrani had travelled together to Colombo in Sri Lanka and were spotted at a casino throwing huge sums of money at gambling. The Congress MLA had then filed a case against the film distributor for defamation.

Sanjjanaa and aide Fazal Shaikh hosted Zameer Ahmed in Colombo

The Sandalwood actress, accused of peddling drugs within the film fraternity, allegedly had connections with a man named Fazal Shaikh, an aide of Zameer Ahmed. She was allegedly seen with Fazal in bridal clothes and rumours were rife about their marriage, even though she had claimed to be unmarried. Sanjjanaa had also refused to take the ‘dope test’, citing her lack of faith in the Karnataka police.

Citing sources, Bangalore Mirror earlier reported that the duo had hosted the Congress lawmaker during his trip to Sri Lanka. They also organised parties where drugs were supplied. As per reports, BJP Minister CT Ravi and General Secretary N. Ravikumar informed that Zameer would be behind bars within a few days, in light of ‘incriminating’ evidence.

Congress MLA denies connections to actress, says open to probe

In his defence, the Congress MLA has dared the BJP to show ‘evidence’ of his involvement in the drug scandal case. “The police is under the BJP. If they can prove that Sanjjanaa went with me to Sri Lanka, then, I am ready to hand over all my properties in Karnataka to the government.” He had also filed a case against the BJP.

He further claimed, “I don’t even know how she looks. I have not watched any of her movies too. Maybe a section of media is linking this visit (June 8) to Sri Lanka with the present case.” On being asked about his photos with Fazal Shaikh, he justified, “Aren’t there photos of Ragini Dwivedi with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his sons or other BJP leaders?”

Sandalwood drug case

Amidst the raging debate in the country over the issue of narcotic influence in the movie industry, a massive drug scandal was unearthed by the Bengaluru police last week.

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers in the state, the Bengaluru police last week arrested some top actresses in the Kannada film industry over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru have arrested Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a Sandalwood drug case. Many more actresses, musicians, are under the police scanner for their alleged links to the massive drug racket.

So far, the police have booked more than 12 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug mafia case. The police have already arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi, her friend Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and an event manager, Viren Khanna. All the accused have been booked them under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. 

