The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty till October 6 in connection with a drug case linked with her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rhea was presented before the special judge GB Gurao, who extended her judicial custody, said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande. The other accused arrested in the case will be brought before the court on Wednesday, he added.

Rhea Chakraborty files a bail application, alleging coercion by police for self-incriminating confessions

As per the statement released by Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have now filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court. The 28-year-old in her bail plea had alleged that she had been pressurised into making self-incriminating confessions during her interrogations by the NCB. The actor had maintained that she has not committed any crime and has been falsely framed in the case.

Withdrawing her ‘self-incriminating confessions’, she called her arrest as “unwarranted, unjustified,” and termed it as arbitrary. She also said that she has faced death and rape threats and that there were no female officers present during her interrogation, which happened on September 6,7, and 8, with her arrest, coming on the last day.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB on September 9 for her alleged role in drug case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

The actor was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act by the Narcotics Control Bureau and arrested earlier this month for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged in the case following the death of Sushant on June 14. She was arrested on the grounds of testimonies from other accused in the case. She was confronted with her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to determine their roles in an alleged drug racket.

Rhea was charged under Section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, involves commercial quantity); 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences); and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS act.

The NCB has made more than a dozen arrests in the case, involving drug peddlers based out of Mumbai and Goa, for their alleged involvement in the drugs case linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput