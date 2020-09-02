Wednesday, September 2, 2020
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

After the clip of Varun Awasthi went viral, Unacadamy replied to a couple of tweets saying that they do not support any such behaviour and statement made by any educator associated with the company. They added that they have initiated an investigation and will take appropriate action.

OpIndia Staff
Varun Awasthi, an UnAcademy educator found provoking students to pick up guns
UnAcadamy's Varun Awasthi provoked students to pick AK-47 (Screengrab from Awasthi's now-deleted videos)
812

Varun Awasthi, an UnAcademy educator, has been found provoking students to pick up AK-47s in one of his videos.

A clip of his live video is making rounds on social media in which he addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Jis tarah Mahatma Gandhi keh ke gaye the Hindustan ki aatma gaon mein basti hai, jab tak gaon ka vikas nahi karoge Hindustan ka vikas nahi hone wala. Waise hi Modi ji itna jaan lo agar desh ko nahi jhukne dena hai na, to is yuva ko apne saath leke chalna hai. Nahi to woh din door nahi ke jis wajah se aapne Jammu Kashmir ko block kiya hai na udhar se, yahan par har yuva kalam chod ke AK-47 pakad lega. (Mahatma Gandhi said that India’s soul lives in villages, till we do not ensure the rural areas’ progress, we cannot progress as a nation. Similarly, if you do not want the nation to bend its knees, Modi Ji ensure you walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the young generation. Otherwise, just like Jammu and Kashmir, the youngsters of India will pick up AK-47s.)

After the video went viral, educator Awasthi removed the said video from his Facebook profile. However, OpIndia accessed the 20-minute video and confirmed that he tried to instigate students to pick arms. The video is about the delayed results of the SSC Railway exams. When we further dug the mentioned hashtags in the video, we found out that several educators from different coaching centers have posted similar provocative videos.

UnAcadamy initiates investigation

After the clip of Varun Awasthi went viral, Unacadamy replied to a couple of tweets saying that they do not support any such behaviour and statement made by any educator associated with the company. They added that they have initiated an investigation and will take appropriate action.

Countless ‘educators’ running a political agenda through videos

Another name that stood out from the “educators” crowd with such videos was “Bhutesh Sir,” who runs a channel by the name e1 coaching center on Youtube. He uploaded a video on 30th August in which he mocked the Ram Mandir movement. He said, “Tumhein mandir bana ke de diya aur tumhein zindagi mein kya chahiye. Ayodhya mein mandir ban gaya, uska pujan ho gaya aur is se bada mudda kya hai. (You got Ram Mandir. What else you want in your life? The Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, Bhoomi Pujan has been done. It was the biggest issue.)”

He further added, “tumhein job dila di to yeh Hindu Muslim ke naam par ghrina kaun failayega? Jaat paat ke naam par dange kaun karwayega? Inke IT cell ki jhoothi khabrein kaun failayega agar yuva ko job dila di to? (If youth get a job, who will spread hatred between Hindu and Muslim? Who will instigate riots in the name of caste and religion? Who will spread the fake news of IT cell?).

There is one channel that goes by the name Khan GS Research Center. The teacher in that video, “Khan Sir,” uploaded a video on 31st August in which he said claimed that officials leak the papers so that they can earn money to take their families to Switzerland. The list does not end here. Videos by Rajasthani Tinger, Education Affairs, Time Coaching, and countless others are provocative, politically biased and even seem to be doing indirect political campaigning for certain opposition parties, rather than helping students with their studies. A simple search of hashtag “SpeakupforSSCRAILWAYStudents” shows how deep this nexus of coaching center goes.

It is notable here that the above-mentioned hashtag was actively promoted by Congress leaders recently, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

