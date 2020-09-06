Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother donates her eyes, body upon her demise at 89

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother Snehlata Devi passed away at the age of 89. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared the news of the demise of his mother.

Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode.

She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning.

A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill.

May her pious soul find peace.

Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that his mother had suffered a cardiac arrest. The Union Minister added that he has donated her eyes at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The Minister termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added saying that her death would leave a void in his life that no one can fill.

Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother donates eyes, body

The Union Health Minister also informed that donating eyes was his mother’s last wish.

पूजनीय माता जी की इच्छानुसार, उनके निधन के तुरंत बाद, उनका नेत्रदान AIIMS, दिल्ली में संपन्न हुआ।



आज दोपहर तीन बजे, मैं उनके पार्थिव देह को मौलाना आज़ाद मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रशासन को सौंपूंगा।



उनका देहदान हम सभी को सदैव समाज के लिए जीने की प्रेरणा देता रहेगा।



ॐ शांति !!

“Her body donation would keep inspiring us to live for the society,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. Dr Harsh Vardhan further said that her body would be handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration on Sunday.