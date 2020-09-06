Sunday, September 6, 2020
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother donates her eyes, body upon her demise at 89

Dr. Harsh Vardhan further said that her body would be handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
Dr. Harsh Vardhan with his mother/ Image Source: Dr Harsh Vardhan
On Sunday, Union Home Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother Snehlata Devi passed away at the age of 89. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared the news of the demise of his mother.

Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that his mother had suffered a cardiac arrest. The Union Minister added that he has donated her eyes at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The Minister termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added saying that her death would leave a void in his life that no one can fill.

Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother donates eyes, body

The Union Health Minister also informed that donating eyes was his mother’s last wish.

“Her body donation would keep inspiring us to live for the society,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. Dr Harsh Vardhan further said that her body would be handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration on Sunday.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

