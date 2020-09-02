Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Home News Reports Radical preacher Zakir Naik booked by NIA in 'love jihad' case involving top Bangladesh...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Radical preacher Zakir Naik booked by NIA in ‘love jihad’ case involving top Bangladesh politician’s son

The case pertains to the marriage of the Chennai businessman's daughter with the son of a Bangladeshi politician. The father of the daughter had complained with the Chennai Central Crime Branch in May that his daughter, who was studying in London, was radicalised and forcibly converted to Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Zakir Naik and two Pakistani hardline preachers booked by NIA in connection with love jihad case involving Bangladeshi politician's son
Zakir Naik(Source: DW)
115

Islamic hate-speech preacher Zakir Naik, along with two Pakistani hardline preachers have been named as accused in an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the high-profile “love jihad” case, involving the daughter of a Chennai-based businessman and the son of a top Bangladeshi politician, belonging to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

It has been alleged that Islamic hate-speech preacher Zakir Naik, along with the two Pakistani hardliners, were allegedly involved in radicalisaton of the girl and her forcible conversion to Islam.

The case pertains to the marriage of the Chennai businessman’s daughter with the son of a Bangladeshi politician. The father of the daughter had complained with the Chennai Central Crime Branch in May that his daughter, who was studying in London, was radicalised and forcibly converted to Islam. He had also alleged that his daughter was kidnapped by Bangladeshi men and spirited away to Bangladesh. The girl’s father had accused Nafees, the son of the Bangladeshi politician of abducting and trafficking his daughter.

Bangladeshi politician’s son accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing the Indian girl

The main accused in the case is Nafees, son of Shakhawat Hossain Bakul, a BNP leader and former Member of Parliament. Bakul was sent to Bangladesh parliament from Narsingdi-4 as a BNP candidate in 1991 and 2001. He had been arrested from Khaleda Zia’s residence in December 2013. Four years later, in June 2017, a lawsuit was brought against him by a businessman for extortion.

- Advertisement -

In his complaint, the girl’s father claimed that his daughter was lured by the prime accused Nafees to get into a relationship. She was then trafficked to Bangladesh and forced to embrace Islam. There, she was held in captivity so that she could not speak about the atrocities committed against her. However, she somehow managed to get hold of a phone and called her father, recounting her ordeal with him. The girl had alleged that she had been sexually abused in Bangladesh and is facing constant harassment.

The victim’s father Chennai is a businessman in Royapuram and has migrated from North India only a few years ago. The father contacted Nafees after the daughter’s phone call and asked to release her daughter. However, when Nafees demanded money in return, the father filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner. The matter was then referred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

According to the Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency(NIA) because it involved investigations in foreign countries. Besides Zakir Naik, the Pakistani-origin hardline preachers named in the NIA FIR are Yasir Qadhi and Nauman Ali Khan, both based out of the United States.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbangladesh conversion, zakir naik conversion
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Government of India bans 118 ‘malicious’ Chinese apps including popular online multiplayer game PUBG

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology claimed that the 118 apps, which have been banned, were engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order
Read more
News Reports

Radical preacher Zakir Naik booked by NIA in ‘love jihad’ case involving top Bangladesh politician’s son

OpIndia Staff -
The daughter of the Chennai-based businessman was lured into forming a relationship by Nafees, son of Bangladeshi politician Shakhawat Hossain Bakul, and was subsequently kidnapped and trafficked to Bangladesh from London
Read more

Times Now’s Rahul Shivshankar slams “Rajdeeps of Lutyens” after Scroll publishes an article against him for interrupting a panellist digressing from debate topic

Media OpIndia Staff -
Scroll had published a critical article against Rahul Shivshankar after he had interjected a panellists from speaking on economy while the debate was on SSR

Kangana Ranaut makes sensational claims, says Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be ‘cocaine addicts’, demands blood test

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award winner Kangana Ranaut alleged that there were rumours that a few Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik, director Ayan Mukherjee were cocaine addicts.

After de-platforming Delhi Riots 2020 book, ‘liberals’ go after another Bloomsbury India author

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Halim invoking vegetarianism, nazis and their love for animals was an indirect reference to the recently shared videos of Prime Minister Modi, where he was seen spending time with peacocks and feeding them at his residence.

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Government of India bans 118 ‘malicious’ Chinese apps including popular online multiplayer game PUBG

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology claimed that the 118 apps, which have been banned, were engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order
Read more
News Reports

‘Sleepy Joe’ ups the ante in US presidential elections, after Ganesh Chaturthi, now seeks forgiveness from Jains

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Biden had also shared wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Read more
News Reports

Radical preacher Zakir Naik booked by NIA in ‘love jihad’ case involving top Bangladesh politician’s son

OpIndia Staff -
The daughter of the Chennai-based businessman was lured into forming a relationship by Nafees, son of Bangladeshi politician Shakhawat Hossain Bakul, and was subsequently kidnapped and trafficked to Bangladesh from London
Read more
Media

Times Now’s Rahul Shivshankar slams “Rajdeeps of Lutyens” after Scroll publishes an article against him for interrupting a panellist digressing from debate topic

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll had published a critical article against Rahul Shivshankar after he had interjected a panellists from speaking on economy while the debate was on SSR
Read more
News Reports

Assam: All govt-run madarsas to be shut, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says govt will promote only secular and modern education

OpIndia Staff -
The government will promote only secular and modern education, said Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Read more
News Reports

Bajrang Dal urges CM Yogi Adityanath to take action against individuals involved in ‘love jihad’ and forced conversions

OpIndia Staff -
After recent spurt of 'love jihad' incidents in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing concerns and urging him to take action.
Read more
Culture and History

50 years of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial – A Living Memorial

nikhilyadav -
Celebrating its 50th year, the Vivekananda Kendra initiated the "Ek Bharat, Vijayi Bharat" connectivity campaign
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut makes sensational claims, says Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be ‘cocaine addicts’, demands blood test

OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award winner Kangana Ranaut alleged that there were rumours that a few Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik, director Ayan Mukherjee were cocaine addicts.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra and Delhi governments not interested in implementing migrant workers welfare enactments: Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
The Court had acted on application of the NHRC highlighting that some states have not implemented migrant workers welfare enactments.
Read more
News Reports

Commerce ministry caps MEIS benefit to exporters during last 4 months of the scheme, govt says move aimed at protecting genuine exporters

OpIndia Staff -
According to an analysis done by the Department of Commerce, 98% of the exporters who claim MEIS will be unaffected by the changes
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,366FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com