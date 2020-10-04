Sunday, October 4, 2020
Chhattisgarh: Congress leader and minister refers to gang-rape of a minor in Balrampur as a ‘small incident’

A 14-year-old girl was drugged, raped, strangled, and left to die in a jungle in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, on 27th September. Congress leader was found downplaying the brutal rape as 'small incident'.

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Minister Shiv Dahariya called the brutal gang-rape of a minor girl in Balrampur a ‘small incident.’ He said, “A big incident took place in Hathras, why is Raman Singh not tweeting? A small incident took place in Balrampur. He’s doing nothing except criticizing Chhattisgarh.”

The senior Congress leader was addressing the media after former Chhattisgrah Chief Minister Raman Singh criticised the government over the gang-rape and questioned whether the Gandhi siblings, Rahul and Priyanka, will demand justice for the girl.

Raman Singh’s tweet

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh tweeted about the incident on 2nd October. He wrote, “A minor has been raped in Chegg, Balrampur. Instead of getting justice, the Congress government is trying to suppress the case.”

After Dahariya’s statement, Singh posted another tweet in which he said, “Look at the perverted mindset! The incidence of life with girls from Chhattisgarh seems to be small.” He asked Rahul Gandhi if the incidents of rape in Chhattisgarh are smaller for him.

The Balrampur, Chattisgarh case

A 14-year-old girl was drugged, raped, strangled, and left to die in a jungle in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, on 27th September. The news about the rape got out on 2nd October. The police arrested 22-year-old Jaiprakash Agariya for the alleged rape of the minor. In the statement, the girl said she went to the jungle with a male friend to collect soil to build a mudhouse. Agariya grabbed her there and forced to swallow a pill that made her partially unconscious. A 19-year-old man Ghanshyam Gond was also present there who supported him in the act. The male friend of the victim fled from the scene.

After the flak over downplaying rape of a minor in his own state, the senior Congress leader on 4th October claimed that his statement was not about the rape but about the chain of events that took place after the rape.

