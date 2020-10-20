Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home News Reports Congress strategy of appeasement thwarted: Karnataka HC stops construction work on 'tallest Jesus statue'...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress strategy of appeasement thwarted: Karnataka HC stops construction work on ‘tallest Jesus statue’ being built on government land

The petitioner said that Harobele village already has a church, and there is no need to give 15-acres of land to the community. It was alleged that the DK brothers wanted to appease their vote bank and sowed seeds of religious disharmony in the region.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka high Court
Karnataka high Court stayed construction of Jesus Statue (Image: Patrika)
105

On Monday, the Karnataka High Court has stayed the construction work on the ‘tallest Jesus Christ statue in the world’ at Kapalabetta, located 80 KM from Bengaluru in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district. The court stated in its order that work could not be carried out without its permission. The stay was imposed based on the PIL that alleged the land was allotted illegally by the government to fulfil the ‘selfish ends of two politicians’. The court has ordered Harobele Kapalabetta Abhivruddhi Trust to stop the project immediately.

Anthony Swamy and seven others had filed the petition against the construction of the statue a week ago. They stated that there is a negligible population of 2,000 Christians in the Kanakapura. 1,500 of these Christians live in Harobele and Nallahalli villages. The petition further stated that former Energy Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, MP Bengaluru Rural constituency, started the process of the said installation in February 2017. They sent a note to the Commissioner of Ramanagar to grant 15 acres of land in Nallahalli village of Kanakapura taluk. It was noted in the petition that there was no demand for land from the Christian community of the region for any such installation.

The petitioner said that Harobele village already has a church, and there is no need to give 15-acres of land to the community. It was alleged that the DK brothers wanted to appease their vote bank and sowed seeds of religious disharmony in the region. “Without issuing a public notice for grant of land as per Section 17-A of the Karnataka Land Grant Rules, the Tahsildar submitted the report to the Deputy Commissioner that villagers have no objection for grant of gomal land. He also stated that there were no religious monuments on the said land, which is contrary to the claim made by D K Shivakumar that centuries-old Christian monuments were situated on Kapalabetta. The construction commenced after hurriedly obtaining permission from the local gram panchayat,” the petition further added.

Supreme Court judgment stated in the petition

The petition stated that from time to time, the Supreme Court had said that public property could not be transferred to private persons. The petitioner had asked the court to quash the order passed by the Kumaraswamy government to grant land for the statue with a concession of Rs. 49.50 lakh. The petitioner also stated that the construction violates the Forest Act and Environment (Protection) Act.

The story behind the tallest Jesus statue

On the Christmas Eve of 2019, Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar laid the foundation stone for the carving of the world’s tallest, 114 feet tall statue of Jesus Christ at Kapalibetta in Harobele village of Kanakapura taluk, Ramnagara. The reports suggested that he got the land sanctioned by the state government for the said statue. Two days later, the state government said that it would relook into the land by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as it was not a barren land and meant for grazing.

In January 2020, several Hindu organizations backed by BJP-RSS joined the ‘Kanakapura Chalo’ rally organized by Hindu Jagarana Vedike to oppose the construction of the statue. DK Shivakumar had claimed that villagers decided to build the statue and not him. In February, another rally was organized by RSS in which they called the statue construction a Christian conspiracy. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanakapura church, Church Jesus statue, Jesus statue Bengaluru
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

FT publishes damning investigation implicating China, WHO and their role in the spread of Coronavirus: Here are 7 takeaways

OpIndia Staff -
The Financial Times carried out an investigation about China's initial mismanagement and complacency that led to a global coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Media

After Mumbai Police harasses Arnab Goswami, ex-cop Iqbal Shaikh approaches court to stop Republic TV from reporting on TRP scam: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Iqbal Shaikh accused Arnab Goswami and Republic TV of engaging in a smear campaign against Mumbai Police.
Read more

Srinagar: Govt-allotted office building of Kashmir Times sealed by authorities 5 years after allottee’s death, current Exec Editor calls it ‘vendetta’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Estates Department informed that they just took possession of the property after serving notices to Kashmir Times to vacate the premises.

Times of India spreads fake news about PV Sindhu quitting national camp due to fall-out with family and coach: Here is the truth

Sports OpIndia Staff -
Badminton world champion PV Sindhu has left the national camp meant for Olympic hopefuls and travelled to London to work on her recovery and nutrition.

Twitter first says Leh a part of China, then, they say technical glitch, gets it horribly wrong even after fixing it: Read how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Nitin A Gokhale found that the microblogging platform had not fixed the technical glitch, despite being well aware of the sensitivity around it.

Anti-Trump legal analyst of CNN and The New Yorker contributor suspended after masturbating on Zoom call

Media OpIndia Staff -
Jeffrey Toobin has offered an apology for masturbating on the Zoom video call and said that he thought he had put the video and audio on mute.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today secure a gag order against social media user who had said they took 8 crores for Rhea interview

OpIndia Staff -
Issuing an order on India Today petition, the Delhi HC has ordered Twitter to suspend the man named Anurag Srivastava, and Google to remove the content from search results.
Read more
Media

TimesNow joined the Left in condemning Republic TV to hell, now, the Left is gunning for them too

Editorial Desk -
The 'TRP scam' started off when Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh named Republic TV and hid the fact that the FIR which was filed, based on the Hansa Research Report, named India Today
Read more
Media

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami to sue Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crore after Maha Govt’s admission in Mumbai High court

OpIndia Staff -
Maha Govt and Mumbai police distances itself from the allegations meted out at Republic TV by PC Param Bir Singh
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Kamal Nath refuses to apologize despite Rahul Gandhi’s rebuke, suggests RaGa never understood the context of ‘item’ remark

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, Kamal Nath had brazened it out by saying his comment was distorted to deviate public discourse from 'main issues'
Read more
News Reports

Congress strategy of appeasement thwarted: Karnataka HC stops construction work on ‘tallest Jesus statue’ being built on government land

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka HC stops construction work on tallest Jesus statue in Kanakapura.
Read more
Government and Policy

Captain Amarinder Singh tables resolution in Punjab Assembly to oppose Centre’s farm laws: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Captain Amarinder Singh added that the farm laws, passed by the Parliament were against the Indian Constitution, as agriculture falls under State subject (Entry 14 List-II)
Read more
News Reports

UP Police team returns empty-handed again after Punjab govt puts mafia don Mukhtar Ansari on ‘bed-rest’ for 3 months

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab govt cites medical problems for jailed don Mukhtar Ansari, avoids handing him over to UP police
Read more
Media

Former adviser to Manmohan Singh, Pankaj Pachauri brazens it out after being caught spreading fake news about Indian trade with China

OpIndia Staff -
Pankaj Pachauri claimed Indian imports from China had increased by 27% during tension between the two countries at the LAC.
Read more
Social Media

From DDLJ to IPL: Netizens come up with hilarious ideas about what PM Modi might say today at 6 PM in his address to...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi today announced on Twitter that he is going to address the nation at 6 pm today, sparking amusing responses from social media users.
Read more
News Reports

FT publishes damning investigation implicating China, WHO and their role in the spread of Coronavirus: Here are 7 takeaways

OpIndia Staff -
The Financial Times carried out an investigation about China's initial mismanagement and complacency that led to a global coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Media

After Mumbai Police harasses Arnab Goswami, ex-cop Iqbal Shaikh approaches court to stop Republic TV from reporting on TRP scam: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Iqbal Shaikh accused Arnab Goswami and Republic TV of engaging in a smear campaign against Mumbai Police.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka Magistrate receives bomb threats demanding release of accused in Sandalwood drug case and Bengaluru riots: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While the Congress party has claimed that it has no connection with the deadly riots in Bengaluru, an exclusive Times Now report has unearthed the links of the party with the riots.
Read more
News Reports

Srinagar: Govt-allotted office building of Kashmir Times sealed by authorities 5 years after allottee’s death, current Exec Editor calls it ‘vendetta’

OpIndia Staff -
Estates Department informed that they just took possession of the property after serving notices to Kashmir Times to vacate the premises.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
465,133FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com