Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar laid the foundation stone for the carving of the world’s tallest, 114 feet tall statue of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Christmas at Kapalibetta in Harobele village of Kanakapura taluk, Ramnagara.

According to the reports, the statue will come up at Kapalibetta where DK Shivakumar had got 10 acres of land sanctioned by the state government for the Jesus statue. On the occasion of Christman, DK Shivkumar handed over the documents relating to the land to the trust that will shoulder the responsibility of installing the statue. The statue will be made from hard granite.

Reportedly, the total height of the statue will be 114 feet, 13 feet of the statue would be comprised of steps, which have already been laid. The foundation stone laying process was done by worshipping the stone on the right foot segment of the Lord. Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil stands at 98 feet, excluding its 26-feet pedestal.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: While CAA seeks to give citizenship to persecuted Christians from neighbouring Islamic nations, Churches on Christmas oppose Act

Nearly 99 per cent of Harobele village population comprises of Christians. They expressed gratefulness to Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, who is the MP from Bangalore Rural for undertaking this initiative. MLC S Ravi, Chinnnaraju who represents the trust, and others were present.

Karnataka Congress leader and MLA DK Shivakumar is currently out on bail in connection with the money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 after undergoing four days of interrogation in relation to the case. The ED had cited Shivakumar’s non-cooperation during the questioning as the reason for his arrest.

The alleged money laundering by DK Shivakumar came to light after raids by the tax officials on August 2, 2017, on Shivakumar’s residence in New Delhi, which led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs.8.59 crore without evidence of its source of income.

The tax agencies had filed cases against Shivakumar and four other persons associated with him under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).