Hathras investigation: Arrested PFI members were in touch with Delhi Riots accused, had received money from PFI account

On October 5, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested four people, Siddiqui of Nagla in Muzaffarnagar, Siddique Kappan of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Jarwal in Bahraich district, and Alam of Kotwali area in Rampur district for planning to orchestrate violence in the Hathras case.

PFI members in Hathras riots conspiracy case
Police had arrested four affiliated of PFI in UP (Image: ANI)
The investigation into the conspiracy to spread caste violence and riots in Hathras Case is revealing new details. As per a report in Jagran, upon interrogation with the four arrested PFI-link persons, it has been revealed that they were trying to create a violent, riots like situation in the area and were even in touch PFI members who are accused in Delhi Riots.

The four arrested persons are reportedly associated with the Campus Front of India, a sister organisation of PFI. The police investigation and statements of the four arrested persons have reportedly revealed that while coming to Hathras, they were in constant touch with PFI office-bearers in Delhi. Interestingly, the same PFI office bearers were arrested and interrogated for their involvement in the Delhi riots too.

Involvement of PFI’s Delhi Riots accused under investigation

The Jagran report states that the UP police, ED and CBI may also interrogate the PFI office-bearers in Delhi over their involvement in the Hathras riots conspiracy. On October 5, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested four people, Siddiqui of Nagla in Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Jarwal in Bahraich district, and Alam of Kotwali area in Rampur district in connection to the Hathras case. The accused were reportedly in touch with PFI’s state secretary in Delhi Mohammad Ilyas. Police sources have also revealed that Masood was provided money from a bank account that belongs to PFI. ED has submitted in court that they are trying to ascertain whether the funds were for instigating riots in Hathras.

The four persons have been booked under UAPA for planning and conspiring to create riots in Hathras.

It is notable here that PFI’s involvement in Delhi Riots in under scrutiny and Delhi Police’ special cell has invoked UAPA upon 15 of the 21 arrested individuals in the case. Several charge sheets have also been filed in the case. Though the 3 PFI office bearers, Danish Ali, Mohammad Ilyas and Parvez Ahmad secured bail within a few days of their arrest, the police is still looking for evidence against them. They are also accused of providing funds to arrested AAP leader Tahir Hussain for orchestrating riots in Delhi.

Kapil Sibal had approached SC for securing one accused’s release

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal had approached the Supreme Court for securing the release of Siddique Kappan, a PFI Kerala member and a journalist who was arrested by the UP Police in Hathras conspiracy. Sibal had moved a habeas corpus plea in the SC. The SC had adjourned the plea and had asked Sibal to approach the Allahabad High Court.

Hathras Case investigation, Hathras riot conspiracy, Hathras news
