Saturday, October 24, 2020
Kerala: Woman tied to a hospital bed, daughter-in-law barred from meeting patient

The woman was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital after she was diagnosed with Coronavirus. The woman was allegedly tied up to prevent her from falling off the bed

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman from Kadangode was allegedly tied to a bed in a Coronavirus ward at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur in Kerala. The 65-year old woman, identified as Kunjubheevi, had high blood pressure and was earlier undergoing treatment at a Coronavirus centre in Kuttanellur.

As per reports, the woman was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, after she was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus on October 20. The woman was allegedly tied up to prevent her from falling off the bed. Nevertheless, she fell from the bed and had injuries on her face and head. The Coronavirus-infected woman is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

Victim’s daughter-in-law barred from accompanying her

The relatives of the victim had alleged that the woman’s daughter-in-law was not allowed to accompany her, despite being Coronavirus positive. The video of the incident, which was captured by another patient, has now gone viral on social media. In the said video, the woman could be seen lying on the ground, with her hands tied to the hospital bed. In the shocking case of apathy and medical negligence, no nurses were present to attend to the elderly woman.

Kerala MP demands action

A complaint has been registered with the Human Rights Commission, DMO, and Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja. Kerala MP TN Prathapan had written to the Health Minister, demanding action with respect to the incident. He had also complained about the lack of psycho-social services for patients at the Coronavirus ward of the hospital.

