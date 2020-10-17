Saturday, October 17, 2020
Home News Reports UP: Man shot dead following clash over allocation of ration shops in front of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Man shot dead following clash over allocation of ration shops in front of police, Police to invoke NSA, Gangster act against accused

The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended three sub-inspectors, namely, Surya Kant Pandey, Sadanand Yadav and Kamla Singh Yadav, besides 6 constables of Reoti police station.

OpIndia Staff
Balia firing case: Yogi govt directs police to invoke NSA, Gangster Act against accused
Accused BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh (right), image via Aaj Tak
4

In a shocking case on Thursday, a 46-year-old man named Jai Prakash was shot dead at a meeting attended by police officials and members of the district administration at Durjanpur village in Balia, Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, four groups had filed applications for allotment of ration shops in Hanumanganj and Durjanpur villages. They had put up tents outside the panchayat building in anticipation of the administrative decision. However, a situation arose when the matter had to be resolved through voting between two groups, namely, Maa Sare Jagdamba and Shiv Shakti Swayam Sanstha. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Suresh Chandra Pal and Circle Officer (CO) Chandradrakesh Singh, who were present during the meeting, said that only those with Aadhar or government ID cards could vote.

While one group had brought Aadhar cards, the other did not. This ensued a state of chaos. The Block Development Officer (BDO) then ordered postponing the election proceedings, on the advice of the SDM. When the administrative officials left for Baria, one group began sloganeering against the administration. The tension between the two groups soon escalated, leading to stone pelting, physical assault and trading bullets. Meanwhile, one Jai Prakash (46) was shot four times, allegedly by BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh. Even though Jai Prakash was rushed to the nearby community health centre, he was declared dead on arrival.

BJP leader blames SDM, CO for the mishap

In his defence, Dhirendra Pratap Singh said that he was trying to protect his family on the fateful day and claimed that his father-in-law and sister-in-law were attacked during the meeting. He also alleged that 8 of his family members were injured and that one of them had died during the scuffle. The BJP leader had also blamed the Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Suresh Chandra Pal and Circle Officer (CO) over inadequate police deployment during the meeting, resulting in the chaos. They have been suspended over ‘laxity’ in duty.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also suspended three sub-inspectors, namely, Surya Kant Pandey, Sadanand Yadav and Kamla Singh Yadav, besides 6 constables of Reoti police station.

Police arrests 2 accused; to invoke NSA, Gangster Act

The Reoti police have arrested two accused, namely Narendra Pratap Singh and Devendra Pratap Singh, and detained 5 others in connection to the case. At the same time, the First Information Report (FIR) has named 8 people including the local BJP leader.The cops have also filed charges against 20-25 unnamed people.

While speaking on the development, DIG (Azamgarh Range) Subhash Chandra Dubey informed cash reward and the nature of the charges against the accused. “A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on each of the absconding accused. Action will also be initiated under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act against the accused,” he stated.

As per law, NSA allows for preventive detention of an individual without a charge for a year, if he is deemed to be a threat to law and order or national security. Under the Gangster Act, the property (both movable and immovable) of a gangster can be attached by the orders of the district magistrate.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Editor of Chinese propaganda machinery Global Times threatens India as Taiwan vows to have better ties with India

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The warm ties between Delhi and Taipei have now become a major strategic headache for Communist Party of China, who have been vehemently opposing any positive engagement between the two countries.
Read more
Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

UP: Man shot dead following clash over allocation of ration shops in front of police, Police to invoke NSA, Gangster act against accused

OpIndia Staff -
Jai Prakash was shot dead at a meeting attended by police officials and district administration officials in Balia
Read more
Media

Journalist Pradeep Bhandari surrounded by Mumbai Police, assaulted and detained illegally: Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was encircled physically by the Mumbai Police and has been detained illegally, Republic TV has reported.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic clerics say Tanishq ad is far from reality as the depiction of Muslim families celebrating polytheist practices is not allowed in Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic clerics say that Muslim families are not allowed to practice Hindu customs as depicted by the controversial Tanishq advertisement
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court Bar Association members receive threat calls after panel condemns Andhra Pradesh CM’s allegations against Justice Ramana

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court Bar Association had passed a unanimous resolution condemning the “ill-founded letter” written by Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
Read more
Media

Meet ‘Journalist’ Seema Mustafa: The first elected president of Editors Guild of India who replaces Shekhar Gupta

OpIndia Staff -
Seema Mustafa, Sanjay Kapoor and Anant Nath elected president, general secretary and treasurer of the Editors Guild of India.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar tops the list of central Indian states in providing its rural population with access to tap water

OpIndia Staff -
By 2021, Bihar will have achieved its target of providing access to 100 per cent of its rural households with tap water connection
Read more
World

Editor of Chinese propaganda machinery Global Times threatens India as Taiwan vows to have better ties with India

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The warm ties between Delhi and Taipei have now become a major strategic headache for Communist Party of China, who have been vehemently opposing any positive engagement between the two countries.
Read more
Government and Policy

After ‘donations’ during Coronavirus, Mamata Banerjee to give doles to Durga Puja ‘clubs’, HC slams govt, opposition raises questions: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, Bikash Bhattacharya, representing the petitioner in the case, said, "Not a single penny can be used for the purpose of Durga puja. So, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plan to pacify the puja clubs had failed."
Read more
Opinions

This is why ‘liberal’ condemnation that we see around Paris beheading was missing when Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered

K Bhattacharjee -
A high school teacher in Paris was beheaded by an Islamic fanatic for showing cartoons of prophet Mohammed to his students.
Read more
Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,627FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com