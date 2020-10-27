Sanbor Shullai, BJP MLA from Meghalaya, has sought assistance from Himanta Biswa Sarma in withdrawing an FIR filed against Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) president Lambokstar Marngar by Amitesh Chakraborty, BJYM President of Cachar District in Assam, after the KSU put up racist posters against local Bengalis in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma serves as the Chairman of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). In a letter addressed to him, Sanbor Shullai said, “An incident like this, that unfortunately happened at Ichamati should have been prevented and avoided at all costs. This has led to an uneasy calm in the city of Shillong. The matter is a state’s affair and involvement or influence of elements from outside the state is not required. The matter is a local concern and should be best resolved peacefully by involving all the stake holder of the state. All genuine non-tribals of the state have always been supportive of all local issues and have been living at peace with the tribals for generations.”

Sanbor Shullai was referring to the violent clashes between two groups at Ichamati in May that led to the death of a KSU member. He continued, “The Northeastern states are all raising their concerns for the influx of illegal migrants. A misunderstanding on such fragile issue can jeopardize the peace among the generation in the state. The Non Tribals of the state have been living in harmony with the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos tribes who themselves are highly peace loving by nature. Thus as a responsible MLA of the BJP, I would request the president of BJYM Cachar District, Assam to kindly withdraw the FIR in best interest of the people of the state.”

“This will help in preventing downslide of the party and its image among its local bases. Rather we should look into a peaceful way of helping and working with local authorities and agencies to tackle the illegal immigrants issue and help strengthen the communal harmony prevalent among the genuine non -tribals and the tribals of the state. Hence, I sincerely request Shri Amitesh Chakraborty to kindly withdraw the files FIR against KSU President, Shri Lambokstar Marngar in the best interest of the people, state and the party,” added Sanbor Shullai.

The BJP MLA said that he has always protected the interests of the tribals and the “genuine” non-tribals. Earlier, the Khasi Students’ Union, which is an influential students’ body in Meghalaya, put up banners referring to all Bengalis in the state as ‘Bangladeshis’. The banners put up by KSU in various parts of Shillong, read, “All Meghalaya Bengalis are Bangladeshis” and “Khasiland for Khasis; Foreigners Go Away”.

Later, the Meghalaya Police brought down the banners and warned people against putting such racist posters targeting Bengali population in the state. The Police said legal action would be initiated against those trying to “incite communal disharmony”.