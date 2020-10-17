Consulting editor at Republic TV, Pradeep Bhandari, was encircled physically by the Mumbai Police and has been detained illegally, Republic TV has reported. It is being alleged that Pradeep Bhandari was assaulted as well and he is being provided no access to lawyers. It is reported that he is likely to be arrested soon.

#BREAKING | Policemen physically encircle Pradeep Bhandari at Khar West Police station; Republic consulting editor under illegal arrest https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Vo9OynEIfo — Republic (@republic) October 17, 2020

It is further alleged that the phone of Pradeep Bhandari has been taken and it is demanded that he unlock it. Only yesterday, a day after the channels consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari was granted an anticipatory bail against a non-bailable complaint, he was once again summoned by the Mumbai police to appear before the court on October 22. The Republic TV senior journalist wrote on Twitter that he is currently in Bihar, analysing the upcoming Assembly elections, and would be reaching the Khar Police Station today.

Pradip Bhandari had earlier slammed Mumbai PC Singh for partiality, working on the behest of his political masters and not respecting the police uniform. Following the embarrassment, the Mumbai police had upped its ante against the independent media network and summoned its consulting editor and journalist Pradeep Bhandari for questioning.

A complaint against Bhandari was registered at the Khar police station under Articles 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act, and he has been asked to appear for the investigation of the said crime.