TRP scam row: Republic Tv journo Pradeep Bhandari slams Mumbai CP

Hours after Republic TV exposed Mumbai police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for making false allegations of TRP manipulation against the news channel, Consulting Editor Pradip Bhandari slammed Singh for partiality, working on the behest of his political masters and not respecting the police uniform. He also said that Mumbai police is planning to file charges under non-bailable sections against him, in an attempt to arrest him.

In a no-holds-barred attack against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai CP had claimed, that the channel had illegally paid some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home to boost their TRP.

Pradeep Bhandari questions Mumbai CP over inaction against India Today

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Bhandari said, “Param Bir Singh, you need to resign. The name of India Today features 6 times in the FIR but you did not take any action. What is the problem? What is the fear? Do you have some internal understanding with India Today? Where are the anchors hiding, who wear the cloak of journalism and execute TRP scam behind-the-doors?”

Bhandari continued, “The key witness has now conceded that India Today was behind the scam. Why is no action being taken against them? What are you afraid of, Param Bir Singh? Don’t you respect your uniform?” He also pointed out how BARC had found in its investigation that India Today was involved in TRP rigging and was thus fined ₹5 lacs. “Take action Param Bir Singh. Show some respect for your uniform,” the Consulting Editor of Republic Tv emphasised.

In the garb of summons Mumbai Police wants to file non bailable sections against me. Mr Parambir Singh this will not stop me. You need to resign. I ask U – Why not act against India Today which is named 6 times in FIR? U can’t stop Arnab & @republic #RepublicFightsBack pic.twitter.com/Kn4xiBAjFh — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) October 10, 2020

Pradeep Bhandari also informed in the wake of Mumbai police’s plan to arrest him, he will be applying for anticipatory bail tomorrow. “I will continue to ask for resignation of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh who lied in uniform. Fake sections won’t deter me in fight of truth,” he said.

Yes sir. We are moving anticipatory bail tomorrow. I will continue to ask for resignation of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh who lied in uniform. Fake sections won't deter me in fight of truth. Whether Bihar or Maharashtra. #RepublicFightsBack #JusticeForSSR https://t.co/8BYCtEX0oB — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) October 11, 2020

You will be defeated by a nationalist channel, says Pradeep Bhandari

Pradeep Bhandari informed that the Justice Mudgal committee, constituted by BARC, had also found India Today guilty of TRP manipulation. “Param Bir Singh, you have hatched a conspiracy against Republic Tv network and Arnab Goswami. But, we will foil your plans. We are approaching the Supreme Court and will sue you legally. Listen to me, Param Bir Singh! You are at loggerheads with a nationalist channel and a nationalist reporter, and not some small-time channel. History is a testimony to the fact that whenever someone wants to falsely implicate a nationalist news channel, their defeat is inevitable.”

Arnab Goswami slams India Today-Mumbai police nexus

Earlier, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami informed that the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the TRP scam has explicitly mentioned India Today over 6 times. However, the Mumbai police commissioner has instead chosen to give a clean chit to the news channel within 12 hours and falsely said that the allegations were against Republic TV. Goswami further slammed Param Bir Singh for deliberately hiding the FIR from public discourse.

While hitting out at the doublespeak of the Mumbai police commissioner, Goswami inquired, “How did you investigate so fast? Why are you not summoning Arun Purie and other owners of India Today group? You wanted to turn around the case and make it about me. How can you have two different rules for Republic TV and India Today?”