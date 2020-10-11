Sunday, October 11, 2020
Home News Reports “Don’t you respect your uniform?” Republic TV Consulting Editor Pradip Bhandari takes on Mumbai...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Don’t you respect your uniform?” Republic TV Consulting Editor Pradip Bhandari takes on Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

"Param Bir Singh, you have hatched a conspiracy against Republic Tv network and Arnab Goswami. But, we will foil your plans," Pradeep Bhandari stated.

OpIndia Staff
TRP scam row: Republic Tv journo Pradeep Bhandari slams Mumbai CP
param Bir Singh, Pradeep Bhandari, images via New Indian Express and Republic World
7

Hours after Republic TV exposed Mumbai police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for making false allegations of TRP manipulation against the news channel, Consulting Editor Pradip Bhandari slammed Singh for partiality, working on the behest of his political masters and not respecting the police uniform. He also said that Mumbai police is planning to file charges under non-bailable sections against him, in an attempt to arrest him.

In a no-holds-barred attack against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai CP had claimed, that the channel had illegally paid some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home to boost their TRP.

Pradeep Bhandari questions Mumbai CP over inaction against India Today

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Bhandari said, “Param Bir Singh, you need to resign. The name of India Today features 6 times in the FIR but you did not take any action. What is the problem? What is the fear? Do you have some internal understanding with India Today? Where are the anchors hiding, who wear the cloak of journalism and execute TRP scam behind-the-doors?”

Bhandari continued, “The key witness has now conceded that India Today was behind the scam. Why is no action being taken against them? What are you afraid of, Param Bir Singh? Don’t you respect your uniform?” He also pointed out how BARC had found in its investigation that India Today was involved in TRP rigging and was thus fined ₹5 lacs. “Take action Param Bir Singh. Show some respect for your uniform,” the Consulting Editor of Republic Tv emphasised.

Pradeep Bhandari also informed in the wake of Mumbai police’s plan to arrest him, he will be applying for anticipatory bail tomorrow. “I will continue to ask for resignation of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh who lied in uniform. Fake sections won’t deter me in fight of truth,” he said.

You will be defeated by a nationalist channel, says Pradeep Bhandari

Pradeep Bhandari informed that the Justice Mudgal committee, constituted by BARC, had also found India Today guilty of TRP manipulation. “Param Bir Singh, you have hatched a conspiracy against Republic Tv network and Arnab Goswami. But, we will foil your plans. We are approaching the Supreme Court and will sue you legally. Listen to me, Param Bir Singh! You are at loggerheads with a nationalist channel and a nationalist reporter, and not some small-time channel. History is a testimony to the fact that whenever someone wants to falsely implicate a nationalist news channel, their defeat is inevitable.”

Arnab Goswami slams India Today-Mumbai police nexus

Earlier, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami informed that the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the TRP scam has explicitly mentioned India Today over 6 times. However, the Mumbai police commissioner has instead chosen to give a clean chit to the news channel within 12 hours and falsely said that the allegations were against Republic TV. Goswami further slammed Param Bir Singh for deliberately hiding the FIR from public discourse.

While hitting out at the doublespeak of the Mumbai police commissioner, Goswami inquired, “How did you investigate so fast? Why are you not summoning Arun Purie and other owners of India Today group? You wanted to turn around the case and make it about me. How can you have two different rules for Republic TV and India Today?”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more
News Reports

3 Bhim Army workers were allegedly feeding fake stories to the media, was the fake bhabhi a part of that? Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army is reported to have planted three of its members in the house of the family of the Hathras victim.
Read more

NCW takes cognisance of viral video where Congress workers beat up woman after she objects to giving ticket to rape accused Congress leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An argument broke out between Congress leader Tara Yadav and party's National Secretary Sachin Naik on Saturday during a party meeting in Deoria ahead of the by-elections in the state.

Taiwanese PM and Foreign Ministry thank India for celebrating Taiwan National Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hailing Taiwan as an independent country, Tajinder Bagga had put up a hoarding that read, “Taiwan – Happy National Day.”

Jabalpur medical college to take action against ‘fake Bhabhi’ for going to Hathras and pretending to be victim’s kin

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jabalpur Medical College seeks answer from Doctor Rajkumari over allegations of going to Hathras and pretending to be victim's bhabhi.

‘They will kill me and prove my death as suicide’: Actress Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault appeals to PM

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Payal Ghosh had slammed the 'mafia gang' on Twitter for trying to intimidate and humiliate her.

Recently Popular

Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
News Reports

Real bhabhi of Hathras victim who was allegedly in touch with Naxal ‘fake bhabhi’ says the latter was her ‘Bhabhi’s relative’

OpIndia Staff -
News 18 earlier reported that SIT probing Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim's family as the Bhabhi
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

“Don’t you respect your uniform?” Republic TV Consulting Editor Pradip Bhandari takes on Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari said that Mumbai police is going to file charges under non-bailable sections against him, and he will apply for anticipatory bail
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more
News Reports

3 Bhim Army workers were allegedly feeding fake stories to the media, was the fake bhabhi a part of that? Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army is reported to have planted three of its members in the house of the family of the Hathras victim.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra to hand over ₹25 lakh raised through crowdfunding to the family of the immolated temple priest in Rajasthan

Dibakar Dutta -
Kapil Mishra further informed that he was going to visit the victim's family in Karauli district in Rajasthan and express his solidarity.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old Hindu girl becomes Zoya Sheikh to marry one Salman, family files complaint alleging ‘love jihad’

Anurag -
Love Jihad: A 20-year-old girl in Kanpur, who was missing for the last five days, has become Zoya Sheikh after marrying one Salman.
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognisance of viral video where Congress workers beat up woman after she objects to giving ticket to rape accused Congress leader

OpIndia Staff -
An argument broke out between Congress leader Tara Yadav and party's National Secretary Sachin Naik on Saturday during a party meeting in Deoria ahead of the by-elections in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Taiwanese PM and Foreign Ministry thank India for celebrating Taiwan National Day

OpIndia Staff -
Hailing Taiwan as an independent country, Tajinder Bagga had put up a hoarding that read, “Taiwan – Happy National Day.”
Read more
News Reports

In an unprecedented letter, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy writes to CJI Bobde accusing SC Justice NV Ramana of influencing administration of state’s High...

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to CJI, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ram Janki temple Pujari shot at in Gonda, two arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Land mafia shot Pujari of Ram Janki temple in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Jabalpur medical college to take action against ‘fake Bhabhi’ for going to Hathras and pretending to be victim’s kin

OpIndia Staff -
Jabalpur Medical College seeks answer from Doctor Rajkumari over allegations of going to Hathras and pretending to be victim's bhabhi.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,493FansLike
461,199FollowersFollow
18,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com