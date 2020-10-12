Monday, October 12, 2020
NIA nabs terrorists Abdul and Nasir, had formed ‘Quran circle’ to radicalise Muslims to join ISIS, used to send Islamists from India to Syria: Details

The duo had funded trips of radical Islamists from India to Syria since 2013. They were also members of another Islamist outfit Hizbut-Tehrir and formed a group called Quran Circle to radicalise Muslims in Bengaluru and fund their trips to Syria to help other ISIS terrorists.

Representative image (Photo Credits: Politico)
3

On Wednesday, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) had arrested two people for having links with the Bengaluru-module of terror organisation ISIS. The duo has now been remanded to 10 days in custody on Thursday by a special NIA court.

The accused had been identified as 40-year old Ahamed Abdul Cader and 33-year-old Irfan Nasir. While Cader hails from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, Nasir lives in Fraser town in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Reportedly, Cader worked as a business analyst in Chennai while Nasir was a rice merchant. The NIA had raided the residences of Cader in Chennai and Nasir in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The investigative agency has recovered electronic devices and other incriminating evidence.

Terrorist Abdur revealed the names of Cader and Nasir

They were also associated with another ISIS terrorist named Abdur Rahman who was earlier arrested on August 17. Rahman, an ophthalmologist by profession, was helping ISIS to propagate its nefarious designs in the country. NIA officials informed that Rahman had lived with ISIS terrorists in Syria in 2014 for about 10 days and was developing an application to help injured terrorists. He had revealed the names of Cader and Nasir to NIA.

ISIS terrorists funded trips of Islamists to Syria

The duo had funded trips of radical Islamists from India to Syria since 2013. They were also members of another Islamist outfit Hizbut-Tehrir and formed a group called Quran Circle to radicalise Muslims in Bengaluru and fund their trips to Syria to help other ISIS terrorists. Two radical Islamists, who went to Syria with their funding, were eventually killed.

In a statement, the NIA said, “Further investigations resulted in revealing a module wherein Cader, Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir. They had formed a group called ‘Quran Circle,’ which radicalised gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to the conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists.”

The arrest of Abdur Rahman

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has earlier arrested Abdur Rahman, an ophthalmologist working in Bengaluru, over connections with an Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP). The ISKP is a branch of ISIS which is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He is a resident of Basavangudi, Bengaluru and is working as an ophthalmologist at MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore, the NIA said in a note. During interrogation, arrested accused Abdur Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS terrorists on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities.

