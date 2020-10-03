Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the all-weather Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel, also known as Rohtang Tunnel, has a strategic importance as it is supposed to strengthen the border infrastructure. It will reduce the time taken in travelling from Manali to Leh by up to five hours. This 9.02 km long tunnel is world’s longest tunnel at this altitude which is 3000 km above Mean Sea Level (MSL). The Ladakh valley earlier used to be cut off for six months during snow fall. This tunnel will enable connectivity throughout the year.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Defense Minister Ranath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CS) General Vipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narvane and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Speaking at the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel, PM Modi said that the occasion marks the realisation of the dream of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and also the long wait of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

आज सिर्फ अटल जी का ही सपना नहीं पूरा हुआ है,



आज हिमाचल प्रदेश के करोड़ों लोगों का भी दशकों पुराना इंतजार खत्म हुआ है: PM#AtalTunnel — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2020

Attacking the previous Congress governments, PM Modi said that the project was almost forgotten by the subsequent governments after its foundation stone was laid down by former PM Vajpayee in 2002.

साल 2002 में अटल जी ने इस टनल के लिए अप्रोच रोड का शिलान्यास किया था।



अटल जी की सरकार जाने के बाद, जैसे इस काम को भी भुला दिया गया।



हालात ये थी कि साल 2013-14 तक टनल के लिए सिर्फ 1300 मीटर का काम हो पाया था: PM#AtalTunnel — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2020

Citing the opinion of experts, the Prime Minister said if the work of the tunnel had continued at the pace with which it was going on till 2014, the project would be complete by 2040.

एक्सपर्ट बताते हैं कि जिस रफ्तार से 2014 में अटल टनल का काम हो रहा था,



अगर उसी रफ्तार से काम चला होता तो ये सुरंग साल 2040 में जाकर पूरा हो पाती।



आपकी आज जो उम्र है, उसमें 20 वर्ष और जोड़ लीजिए, तब जाकर लोगों के जीवन में ये दिन आता, उनका सपना पूरा होता: PM#AtalTunnel — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2020

He said that his government completed the work of tunnel in just six years which would have otherwise taken 26 years. Launching a veiled attack on the previous Congress governments PM Modi said that several other projects were treated in a similar manner before this government came. He cited Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip which was kept nonfunctional for a long time.

अटल टनल की तरह ही अनेक महत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट्स के साथ ऐसा ही व्यवहार किया गया।



लद्दाख में दौलत बेग ओल्डी के रूप में सामरिक रूप से बहुत महत्वपूर्ण एयर स्ट्रिप 40-45 साल तक बंद रही।



क्या मजबूरी थी, क्या दबाव था, मैं इसके विस्तार में नहीं जाना चाहता: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2020

Without taking any names, PM Modi said that the interests of the country were compromised of very long time. He said that this government fulfills its promises.

हमारी सरकार के फैसले साक्षी हैं कि जो कहते हैं, वो करके दिखाते हैं।



देश हित से बड़ा, देश की रक्षा से बड़ा हमारे लिए और कुछ नहीं।



लेकिन देश ने लंबे समय तक वो दौर भी देखा है जब देश के रक्षा हितों के साथ समझौता किया गया: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2020

Counting the achievements of his government, the Prime Minister said that modern arms and ammunition are being manufactured under Make in India and that the position of the Chief of Defence Staff was also created.

देश में ही आधुनिक अस्त्र-शस्त्र बने, Make In India हथियार बनें, इसके लिए बड़े रिफॉर्म्स किए गए हैं।



लंबे इंतज़ार के बाद चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ अब हमारे सिस्टम का हिस्सा है।



देश की सेनाओं की आवश्यकताओं के अनुसार Procurement और Production दोनों में बेहतर समन्वय स्थापित हुआ है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2020

The Prime Minister said that the construction of the tunnel will give rise to various employment opportunities linked with tourism.

PM Modi also asked those associated with the construction of the tunnel, including BRO, to write down their experience, which can be compiled as a book, so that others, including engineering students, can learn from the stories of construction of the tunnel project.