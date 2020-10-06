Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi has shared a video on social media after his ‘Kheti Bachao’ tractor rally was stopped at the Haryana border. “I’m not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours”, boasted the Gandhi scion while sharing a 10 second clip in which thousands of people, completely violating the social distancing norms, are seen thronging the highway near Teokar village on Pehowa border, Haryana.

In the video, many Congress supporters, who can be seen pushing and pulling each other as they cheer for their leader, are not even seen using face masks or covers.

They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here.



1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours. pic.twitter.com/b9IjBSe7Bg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2020

According to reports, before the Gandhi scion had arrived, the Haryana police had specified that they would not allow more than 100 people to gather at one place as per the guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, going by the video, it is evident that the Congress was in no mood to follow the protocols.

Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Farm bills rally might become the next coronavirus superspreader hotspot

The Gandhi scion who is taking pride to share the video of the support his rally has garnered should have realised that holding such a rally, at a time when India is battling the highly infectious coronavirus which has already claimed lives of over 1 lakh people in India and infected over 66 lakh people across the country, would not be a prudent idea.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi himself was seen sitting in a tractor accompanied by the Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, senior party leader Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders. He was reportedly sitting on the Punjab- Haryana border as he awaited permission to enter the state of Punjab.

After winding up his last rally at Sanaur in Patiala, Rahul Gandhi had driven the tractor to reach the Haryana border on the concluding day of his “Kheti Bachao Yatra”.

Mr @RahulGandhi sits on a dharna at Punjab- Haryana border … pic.twitter.com/vvOcQq18uc — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) October 6, 2020

Amid this high-drama, it was reported a while ago that the Punjab state authorities have allowed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and a few party leaders to enter the state as part of his rally against farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi had come in contact with Punjab Health Minister who has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

It is pertinent to note here, that Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus on Tuesday had worryingly for the Congress party, shared stage with Rahul Gandhi, CM Amarinder Singh and other Ministers during the tractor rally at Sangrur on October 5.

Thus, when Rahul Gandhi is busy attending mass gatherings, he should have isolated himself in order to avoid transmitting the virus to others before a test confirmed whether he is infected or otherwise.