Monday, October 19, 2020
Home Crime Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, police shift victims to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, police shift victims to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw instead of ambulance

Six men abducted two minor cousins and took them to a secluded place where they were raped one by one. Once they were done committing the heinous crime, they abandoned the girls in the mountain area.

OpIndia Staff
Gang Rape in Rajasthan
Two minors gang raped in Rajasthan (Representational Image: Week)
2

A new case of gang-rape has come to light in the Bhinmal region of Jalore, Rajasthan. Six men abducted two minor cousins and took them to a secluded place where they were raped one by one. Once they were done committing the heinous crime, they abandoned the girls in the mountain area. The local people found them and informed the police. However, the way police handled the case was inhumane as well. Police took them in an auto-rickshaw instead of an ambulance.

Girls were abducted from home

As per reports, two minor cousins were sleeping at their home in a village in the Bhinmal region. Four young men abducted them on Saturday night. They took them to a deserted place and gang-raped them. The accused fled from the scene after throwing them on the hills of Sundhamata in Rajpura. The health of the girls further deteriorated due to cold weather.

Their family members were looking for them and spotted them in the hill area. They were admitted to a private hospital. One of the girls is in critical condition. As per reports, they were beaten by the accused during gang-rape. One of the girls had a severe injury on her head.

Police criticized for inaction

It has been alleged that police kept confusing the family in the name of finding the abducted girls. Later they were found on the hills of Rajpura. After gaining consciousness, one of the girls gave a statement to the police that they were gang-raped. Police took them in an auto-rickshaw and admitted them to a private hospital.

As per the police, based on the complaint filed by the family of the victims, a case has been registered against Chetnaram, Ashok, Tejaram, Piraram Bhil, and two others. Police have formed four search teams in Jaswantpura, Ramsin, Bagoda, and Bhinmal police stations. They are executing raids at several locations in search of the accused.

Several rape cases reported in Rajasthan in the last few weeks

There have been multiple rape cases reported in Rajasthan in the past few weeks. While the Congress party is alleging mismanagement in Hathras case and demanding the resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath, the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan is getting worse every day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan gang rape
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

When murders, kidnappings were an ‘industry’, only Shahabuddin and ‘the family’ ruled: The infamous saga of ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
15 years of Lalu Raj: When crime and chaos ruled Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today secure a gag order against social media user who had said they took 8 crores for Rhea interview

OpIndia Staff -
Issuing an order on India Today petition, the Delhi HC has ordered Twitter to suspend the man named Anurag Srivastava, and Google to remove the content from search results.
Read more

Jinnah’s ideology: Prof Brij Narain, a strong supporter of Pakistan’s creation, was hacked to death by an Islamist mob in Lahore in 1947

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Prof Brij Narain, an enthusiastic exponent of Pakistan, was hacked to death in broad daylight by a Muslim mob even as he kept pleading them to stop ransacking his house in Lahore in the wake of partition .

India-China standoff: Indian army captures PLA soldier, probing espionage angle

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The army stated that the PLA personnel will be handed over to the Chinese officials at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, following the completion of formalities.

If Congress comes back to power, it will be impossible to utter a word against them

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
This time, they will have a third and most potent weapon: technology and dominance in the digital space.

‘Uddhav Thackeray has formed a special team to bring down Republic TV, Arnab has to be locked up’: Explosive sting reveals MVA govt plot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"The strategy is to lock him (Arnab Goswami) behind bars. Nobody can save his channel from being banned," the Congress leader said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-congress journalists and trolls target Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda when another Nikhil Nanda criticised Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Nanda, the MD of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, had exposed Rahul Gandhi for criticising India's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Read more
Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on her post wishing people for Navratri.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, police shift victims to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw instead of ambulance

OpIndia Staff -
Two minors gang-raped by six in Rajasthan. Police conducting raids at various locations in search of accused.
Read more
Social Media

Dance moves by Dr Arup in Silchar, Assam wins Internet, inspires Hrithik Roshan

OpIndia Staff -
The Assam doctor's dance video has gone viral on social media, gaining thousands of likes and comments.
Read more
News Reports

Family of girl murdered in terror attack condemns BBC for providing platform to terrorist Ahlam Tamimi, painting her as a victim: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Ahlam Tamimi was convicted and sentenced for 16 years her role in a pizza parlour bombing in Jerusalem in 2001 before her imprisonment was cut short in a prisoner-exchange deal with Hamas
Read more
Media

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami to sue Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crore after Maha Govt’s admission in Mumbai High court

OpIndia Staff -
Maha Govt and Mumbai police distances itself from the allegations meted out at Republic TV by PC Param Bir Singh
Read more
Politics

Frustrated with “rants” of Shashi Tharoor, MP Nishikant Dubey requests Lok Sabha speaker to put him in a committee where there is no Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor yesterday ranted against Republic TV and Times Now, issuing 'moral sermons' to the corporates who financed the aforementioned news channels
Read more
OpIndia Explains

When murders, kidnappings were an ‘industry’, only Shahabuddin and ‘the family’ ruled: The infamous saga of ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
15 years of Lalu Raj: When crime and chaos ruled Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today secure a gag order against social media user who had said they took 8 crores for Rhea interview

OpIndia Staff -
Issuing an order on India Today petition, the Delhi HC has ordered Twitter to suspend the man named Anurag Srivastava, and Google to remove the content from search results.
Read more
World

Watch: Antifa anti-Trump protesters spread Hinduphobia, eat US President’s heart in symbolic ritual while chanting ‘Kali Maa’

OpIndia Staff -
A video has emerged where anti-Trump Antifa protesters could be seen eating Trump's heart symbolically while chanting 'Kali Maa'
Read more
Opinions

Jinnah’s ideology: Prof Brij Narain, a strong supporter of Pakistan’s creation, was hacked to death by an Islamist mob in Lahore in 1947

Jinit Jain -
Prof Brij Narain, an enthusiastic exponent of Pakistan, was hacked to death in broad daylight by a Muslim mob even as he kept pleading them to stop ransacking his house in Lahore in the wake of partition .
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian army captures PLA soldier, probing espionage angle

OpIndia Staff -
The army stated that the PLA personnel will be handed over to the Chinese officials at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, following the completion of formalities.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,734FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com