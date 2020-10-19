A new case of gang-rape has come to light in the Bhinmal region of Jalore, Rajasthan. Six men abducted two minor cousins and took them to a secluded place where they were raped one by one. Once they were done committing the heinous crime, they abandoned the girls in the mountain area. The local people found them and informed the police. However, the way police handled the case was inhumane as well. Police took them in an auto-rickshaw instead of an ambulance.

Girls were abducted from home

As per reports, two minor cousins were sleeping at their home in a village in the Bhinmal region. Four young men abducted them on Saturday night. They took them to a deserted place and gang-raped them. The accused fled from the scene after throwing them on the hills of Sundhamata in Rajpura. The health of the girls further deteriorated due to cold weather.

Their family members were looking for them and spotted them in the hill area. They were admitted to a private hospital. One of the girls is in critical condition. As per reports, they were beaten by the accused during gang-rape. One of the girls had a severe injury on her head.

Police criticized for inaction

It has been alleged that police kept confusing the family in the name of finding the abducted girls. Later they were found on the hills of Rajpura. After gaining consciousness, one of the girls gave a statement to the police that they were gang-raped. Police took them in an auto-rickshaw and admitted them to a private hospital.

As per the police, based on the complaint filed by the family of the victims, a case has been registered against Chetnaram, Ashok, Tejaram, Piraram Bhil, and two others. Police have formed four search teams in Jaswantpura, Ramsin, Bagoda, and Bhinmal police stations. They are executing raids at several locations in search of the accused.

Several rape cases reported in Rajasthan in the last few weeks

There have been multiple rape cases reported in Rajasthan in the past few weeks. While the Congress party is alleging mismanagement in Hathras case and demanding the resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath, the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan is getting worse every day.