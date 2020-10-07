Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Home News Reports Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC, her brother Showik’s plea rejected
News Reports
Updated:

Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC, her brother Showik’s plea rejected

The high court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on a PR bail bond of Rs.1 lakh. The court has granted one month to furnish bail bond on the request of her advocate Satish Manshinde.

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay High Court
Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay High Court (Image: Indian Express)
6

After spending close to a month in jail over drug-related charges, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail in the NDPS case by the Bombay High Court. A special court had extended her judicial custody till 20th October yesterday. However, his brother Showik’s and Abdul Parihar’s bail petitions were rejected by the court.

Bail against 1 lakh PR bond

The high court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on a PR bail bond of Rs.1 lakh. The court has granted one month to furnish bail bond on the request of her advocate Satish Manshinde. She has to visit the nearest police station every ten days after she is released on bail. ASG Anil Singh requested a stay on bail, but the court rejected it. However, the court added to the order that Rhea cannot leave the country without the Court’s permission.

The court has also granted bail to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda against a PR bond of Rs.50,000. Their passports were also impounded. 

Rhea’s bail petition claimed Sushant was ‘depressed’

On 8th September, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on 14th June. NCB accused her of being an active part of a drug syndicate. In her bail petition, she alleged that Rajput took advantage of his close friends to gain access to drugs.

In an interview and bail petition, Rhea mentioned the mental health of Sushant Singh Rajput and claimed he was at the ‘peak of depression’, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and added that his mental health was getting worse due to lockdown, and the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had a profound impact on his mental state. She also alleged the rift between him and his family was causing problems in his life.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On 14th June 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his appartment in Mumbai. His death was termed as suicide by the police. However, the inconsistancies in the investigation, FIR by Sushant’s father in Bihar and several other aspects of the case led to CBI inquiry in the case. As more details poured in about money laundering and narcotics, Enforcement Directorate and NCB also got involved in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRhea gets bail, Rhea Sushant Singh case, Rhea Chakraborty case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s ’15 minutes’ claim: From Nehru’s Himalayan blunder to UPA’s silence as China took over Indian land in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claims that a Congress government would have thrown Chian out in 15 minutes, forgets that Congress governments over the years have watched thousands of square kilometres of Indian territory being taken over by China.
Read more
News Reports

Video of Narendra Modi taking oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on 7 October 2001 goes viral. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday entered 20th year as an elected public representative.
Read more

Will Kheti Bachao Yatra turn out to be India’s Rose Garden superspreader event, thanks to Rahul Gandhi?

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who tested positive for coronavirus, had shared stage with Rahul Gandhi just one day prior.

Rahul Gandhi indulges in fearmongering over recently passed farm bills, claims Centre will take away farmers’ land and give it to Adani-Ambani

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that roads would not be constructed since the centre has abolished the Mandi Tax and the farmer won't be able sell his produce in the absence of infrastructure and roads

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over aircraft the procurement process of which began in 2011 under UPA: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi and the central government over the acquisition of VVIP planes that the UPA decided to procure.

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Crime

Chronology of Hathras case from 14th September to 5th October: A tale of contradictions and the truth getting lost in the cacophony

OpIndia Staff -
We shall seek to establish a comprehensive timeline of the events that transpired in the Hathras Case.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Two brothers Naushad and Nawas arrested for raping 10 and 5-year-old minors

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad and Nawas have been accused of raping and sexually exploiting the children when their parents left for work.
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC, her brother Showik’s plea rejected

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay high court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on Rs 1 lakh bail bond.
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar booked by UP Police for visiting Hathras despite being COVID positive

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against the AAP MLA for travelling to Hathras while being COVID positive.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s ’15 minutes’ claim: From Nehru’s Himalayan blunder to UPA’s silence as China took over Indian land in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claims that a Congress government would have thrown Chian out in 15 minutes, forgets that Congress governments over the years have watched thousands of square kilometres of Indian territory being taken over by China.
Read more
News Reports

Michelle Obama gaslights Americans as she defends riots in US, calls it very small fraction of ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
Edorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, the wife of former US President Barak Obama, in her 24-minute speech attacked US President Trump and claimed that Republicans were "stoking fears about black and brown Americans".
Read more
News Reports

Video of Narendra Modi taking oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on 7 October 2001 goes viral. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday entered 20th year as an elected public representative.
Read more
Politics

Will Kheti Bachao Yatra turn out to be India’s Rose Garden superspreader event, thanks to Rahul Gandhi?

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who tested positive for coronavirus, had shared stage with Rahul Gandhi just one day prior.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyers in Pakistan refuse to take up Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case after lawyers from India were refused permission

OpIndia Staff -
The International Court of Justice had stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav after he was awarded death sentence in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ myth suffers a blow as State ranks third in the number of Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala has now climbed to the third spot in the highest number of active cases after it was deemed to be a success against the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna criticised for using a song with Hadiths in the background of the virtual runway show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna receives criticism for using a song with Hadith during a virtual runway show of her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against so-called PM of PoK Raja Farooq Haider under Pakistani laws for treason

OpIndia Staff -
Following the registration of a sedition case against the so-called PM of PoK and others, Imran Khan has distanced itself from the move
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,192FansLike
459,053FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com