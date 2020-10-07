After spending close to a month in jail over drug-related charges, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail in the NDPS case by the Bombay High Court. A special court had extended her judicial custody till 20th October yesterday. However, his brother Showik’s and Abdul Parihar’s bail petitions were rejected by the court.

[BREAKING] Bombay HC rejects bail application of Abdul Parihar and Showik Chakraborty



Rhea Chakraborty bail application is allowed on furnishing PR Bond of Rs. 1 lakh and other conditions. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2020

Bail against 1 lakh PR bond

The high court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on a PR bail bond of Rs.1 lakh. The court has granted one month to furnish bail bond on the request of her advocate Satish Manshinde. She has to visit the nearest police station every ten days after she is released on bail. ASG Anil Singh requested a stay on bail, but the court rejected it. However, the court added to the order that Rhea cannot leave the country without the Court’s permission.

ASG appearing for NCB requested for a stay in the matter.

The same was rejected by the Court.



Advocate Satish Maneshinde requested for 1 month to furnish bail bond. The request was allowed. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2020

The court has also granted bail to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda against a PR bond of Rs.50,000. Their passports were also impounded.

Rhea’s bail petition claimed Sushant was ‘depressed’

On 8th September, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on 14th June. NCB accused her of being an active part of a drug syndicate. In her bail petition, she alleged that Rajput took advantage of his close friends to gain access to drugs.

In an interview and bail petition, Rhea mentioned the mental health of Sushant Singh Rajput and claimed he was at the ‘peak of depression’, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and added that his mental health was getting worse due to lockdown, and the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had a profound impact on his mental state. She also alleged the rift between him and his family was causing problems in his life.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On 14th June 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his appartment in Mumbai. His death was termed as suicide by the police. However, the inconsistancies in the investigation, FIR by Sushant’s father in Bihar and several other aspects of the case led to CBI inquiry in the case. As more details poured in about money laundering and narcotics, Enforcement Directorate and NCB also got involved in the case.