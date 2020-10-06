Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Bollywood drug probe: Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik’s judicial custody extended till October 20

Earlier on September 22, the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty till October 6.

OpIndia Staff
Showik-Rhea
Rhea Chakraborty with her brother Showik Chakraborty (Courtesy: Spotboye)
The bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to the death of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has again been rejected and her judicial custody has been extended by another 14 days. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail application was also rejected. The sister-brother duo will now have to stay on in Byculla jail until October 20.

Judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty was earlier extended till October 6 by NDPS court

Earlier on September 22, the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court had earlier extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty till October 6.

While applying for bail, Rhea had alleged that she had been pressurised into making self-incriminating confessions during her interrogations by the NCB. The actor had maintained that she has not committed any crime and has been falsely framed in the case. Withdrawing her ‘self-incriminating confessions’, she called her arrest as “unwarranted, unjustified,” and termed it as arbitrary.

Rhea arrested in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act by the Narcotics Control Bureau and arrested last month for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged in the case following the death of Sushant on June 14. 

Rhea was charged under Section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, involves commercial quantity); 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences); and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS act.

