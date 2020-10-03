Saturday, October 3, 2020
Home News Reports While TMC leaders go berserk over Hathras case, the party had dismissed rape case...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

While TMC leaders go berserk over Hathras case, the party had dismissed rape case in West Bengal as political conspiracies and ‘shajona ghotona’

In 2013, during a debate in the West Bengal legislative assembly about the rising cases of rapes in the State, the CM insinuated that it was due to an increase in the population of the State.

OpIndia Staff
The questionable stance of TMC and Mamata Banerjee on 'rape incidents'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: Times Now)
124

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been up-in-arms to further their political campaign at the expense of the victim in the Hathras case. Taking a cue from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, despite Section 144 still being in place, a four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by senior party leader Derek O’Brien was en route to Hathras on Friday to express their solidarity with the victim’s family when they were stopped by the police from entering the village.

While they have jumped into the case where the rape has not been confirmed yet, the party had earlier resorted to slut-shaming, character assassination and even downplaying cases of sexual assault in West Bengal by labelling allegations as ‘political conspiracy’. One such example is that of the party’s reaction to the Park Street rape case.

TMC resorts to victim blaming, dismissing rape charges in Park Street case

An Anglo-Indian woman, by the name of Suzanne Bernert, was raped in a moving car by five men on February 6, 2012, when she was returning home from Park Street in Kolkata. Soon after the news surfaced, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had absolved the accused of all charges. She had dubbed the incident as ‘shajano ghotona‘ (concocted incident) that was allegedly ‘designed to malign the government.’

While speaking to a news channel, TMC MP Kakoli Ghose Dhastidar had cast aspersions on the character of the victim and also ruled out the rape angle. She had stated, “If you are referring to the Park Street case, see that’s a different case altogether. It’s not at all a rape case. It was a misunderstanding between two people in a professional dealing between the lady and her client.”

At the same time, the then Transport Minister had also questioned the victim’s character and called the complaint fake. 3 years later in 2015, a Kolkata Court upheld the rape charges in the Park Street case and found accused Nasir Khan, Ruman Khan and Sumit Bajaj guilty.

Rape is due to modernisation and increasing population, claimed Mamata Banerjee

During another rape case in Burdwan’s Katwa in the same year, Mamata Banerjee again dismissed the rape allegations, even before the investigation was concluded. “A political party is doing all this, shouting rape. They are playing this drama. Harmader diye natok shajachhe jatey Banglar nam kharap hochhe (They are staging an act to give a bad name to West Bengal)”, she was heard as saying.

In 2013, during a debate in the West Bengal legislative assembly about the rising cases of rapes in the State, the CM had insinuated that it was due to an increase in the population of the State. She had also blamed modernisation, increase in shopping malls and multiplexes for rising rape cases.

While the Trinamool Congress is desperately trying to portray itself as a ‘crusader of justice’ in the Hathras case, the track record of the party on sensitive issues such as rape raises serious questions.

Arvind Kejriwal targets Yogi government

On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the government. While demanding capital punishment for the accused, he stated, “The entire country is demanding strictest punishment for the accused. Hang them so that such an incident is never repeated in the country. Some people feel attempts are being made to shield the accused… The family has just lost their daughter. They need sympathy, support from governments and society. But the kind of treatment meted out to them is wrong.

Alleging coverup in the case, Kejriwal stated,”The recent developments in the Hathras gang rape incident give a sense that there is an attempt to cover up. For many days FIR was not registered; then proper care (to the deceased) was not given. When she succumbed, her body was cremated at night. And now they are saying there was no rape.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Hindus Under Siege: From ancient history to modernity, and the changing nature of the foes of our Civilisation

Geetha G -
A Hindu nationalist government with absolute majority in power, in the second most populous country on earth, for the second consecutive term. Can we ever be under threat?
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale goes to court to stop Narco test orders given by Yogi government in Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale said in his petition that the narco test in the Hathras case is a means to coerce the family and intimidate them
Read more

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

Political History of India आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

War memorial to commemorate the sacrifice of 20 soldiers who evicted Chinese PLA troops from Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
A new war memorial to honour the sacrifices of 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives while evicting the Chinese PLA forces in Galwan Valley
Read more
News Reports

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law introducing diversity quota in corporate boardrooms among other pro-LGBT laws

OpIndia Staff -
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that introduces reserved quotas for the LGBT community and racial minorities.
Read more
News Reports

While TMC leaders go berserk over Hathras case, the party had dismissed rape case in West Bengal as political conspiracies and ‘shajona ghotona’

OpIndia Staff -
TMC and Mamata Banerjee have dismissed several rape cases in West Bengal in the past as conspiracy by opposition parties
Read more
Opinions

Hindus Under Siege: From ancient history to modernity, and the changing nature of the foes of our Civilisation

Geetha G -
A Hindu nationalist government with absolute majority in power, in the second most populous country on earth, for the second consecutive term. Can we ever be under threat?
Read more
Media

Journalist Afsar Ali alias AK Chaudhry held for extorting money by secretly filming people and then threatening to upload video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Noida based fraud journalist has cases registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between 2010 and 2015
Read more
News Reports

Union govt to waive interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore during the moratorium period

OpIndia Staff -
MSME, education, housing, vehicle, personal loans etc upto Rs 2 crore will attract only simple interest during the moratorium period
Read more
News Reports

Hathras incident: Victim’s family says no for a CBI probe, reject undergoing the narco test

OpIndia Staff -
The victim of mother has said that her family wants a Supreme Court judge-monitored team to investigate the incident
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale goes to court to stop Narco test orders given by Yogi government in Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale said in his petition that the narco test in the Hathras case is a means to coerce the family and intimidate them
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: SDM denies claim of India Today that phones of victim’s family were taken away, SIT probe complete, media to be allowed

OpIndia Staff -
According to Sadar SDM Prem Prakash, the SIT probe in the Hathras case has been concluded and the administration is now allowing the media to enter the village
Read more
Politics

Political vulturism continues: Rahul Gandhi and gang to make another attempt to go to Hathras, Akhilesh to reach Hathras from London

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, in a bid to solidify the OBC vote bank, has decided to reach Hathras on October 4, after returning to Delhi from London in the United Kingdom.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,835FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com