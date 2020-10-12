Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the UP-domiciled ex-servicemen from all three services Army, Navy, and Air Force will be eligible for the 5% reservation in the Group C posts. The ex-servicemen who are original residents of Uttar Pradesh will be eligible for the job under the scheme. The reservation will be provided at each level on a horizontal basis.

The Uttar Pradesh state cabinet has approved an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Physically Handicapped, Dependents of Freedom Fighters and Ex-Servicemen) Act, 1993, to ensure the above-mentioned reservation.

यह आरक्षण प्रत्येक श्रेणी में क्षैतिज रूप से प्रदान किया जाएगा। इस फैसले से भारतीय सेना के भूतपूर्व अधिकारियों तथा कर्मचारियों का मनोबल बढ़ेगा और उनके परिवार को प्रभावी सम्बल प्राप्त होगा। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) October 10, 2020

In a tweet, the UP government spokesperson said, “With this decision, the morale of former officers and employees of the Indian Army will be increased and their family will get effective support.” As many people from UP join defence services, the decision will prove to the beneficiary for all.

Financial assistance for the family of martyred soldiers increased

The government of Uttar Pradesh also increased the financial support provided to the family of martyred serviceperson of the armed forces. It has been increased to Rs. 50 lakh from the earlier Rs. 25 lakh.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मूल निवासी भारतीय सेना, केन्द्रीय अर्द्ध सैन्य बलों/प्रदेशों के अर्द्ध सैन्य बलों के शहीद के परिवार को दी जा रही ₹25 लाख की अनुग्रह आर्थिक सहायता बढ़ाकर ₹50 लाख की गई है। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) October 10, 2020

The government in 2018 announced jobs for dependents of martyred soldiers

The government announced that the state had made arrangements for the employment of dependents of the martyred soldiers. The dependents of the soldiers who were martyred after 01 April 2017 will get jobs in the government departments.

…सैनिकों व अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के आश्रितों को शासकीय सेवा में लिए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके लिए 19 मार्च, 2018 को उत्तर प्रदेश के मूल निवासी शहीद सैनिकों के आश्रितों को अनुकम्पा नियुक्ति के सम्बन्ध में कार्यकारी आदेश’ जारी किया गया। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) October 10, 2020

An executive order was issued by the Yogi government on 19th March 2018 in this regard. There was no such provision to provide employment to the dependents in the state before.