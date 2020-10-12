Monday, October 12, 2020
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath announces 5% reservation for ex-servicemen in state govt jobs

The Uttar Pradesh state cabinet has approved an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Physically Handicapped, Dependents of Freedom Fighters and Ex-Servicemen) Act, 1993, to ensure the 5% reservation in Group C jobs.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath government announces 5% job reservation in Group C posts for ex-servicemen
Yogi Adityanath announces 5 percent reservation for ex-servicement (Image: India.com)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the UP-domiciled ex-servicemen from all three services Army, Navy, and Air Force will be eligible for the 5% reservation in the Group C posts. The ex-servicemen who are original residents of Uttar Pradesh will be eligible for the job under the scheme. The reservation will be provided at each level on a horizontal basis.

The Uttar Pradesh state cabinet has approved an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Physically Handicapped, Dependents of Freedom Fighters and Ex-Servicemen) Act, 1993, to ensure the above-mentioned reservation.

In a tweet, the UP government spokesperson said, “With this decision, the morale of former officers and employees of the Indian Army will be increased and their family will get effective support.” As many people from UP join defence services, the decision will prove to the beneficiary for all.

Financial assistance for the family of martyred soldiers increased

The government of Uttar Pradesh also increased the financial support provided to the family of martyred serviceperson of the armed forces. It has been increased to Rs. 50 lakh from the earlier Rs. 25 lakh.

The government in 2018 announced jobs for dependents of martyred soldiers

The government announced that the state had made arrangements for the employment of dependents of the martyred soldiers. The dependents of the soldiers who were martyred after 01 April 2017 will get jobs in the government departments.

An executive order was issued by the Yogi government on 19th March 2018 in this regard. There was no such provision to provide employment to the dependents in the state before.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

