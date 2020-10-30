The family of a 15-year-old boy has alleged that he was beaten to death inside a police station in Birbhum district in south Bengal on Thursday night. Condemning the incident, BJP has alleged that the boy had to bear the brunt because his parents were BJP supporters. The West Bengal police have, however, called it a suicide.

“A 15-year-old boy died inside the police station. He was arrested following all norms and brought to the police station on Thursday. At night he went to the toilet and killed himself. We have ordered a magisterial probe and a post-mortem by a three-member medical panel following guidelines laid down by the National Human Rights Commission,” said Shyam Singh, superintendent of police of Birbhum district.

The deceased’s family and the villagers have, however, alleged that the boy was picked up at least three days ago and was never produced in the court.

“He was arrested for stealing a neighbour’s mobile phone at least three days ago. When I went to the police station, they told me that my son would be released soon. But now he has been beaten to death. He was not produced in court nor sent to any home,” said the victim’s father.

Condemning the WB police atrocity, Dilip Ghosh, the president of West Bengal BJP unit said: “How can a minor kill himself in the police station when everything, such as a towel and even the sacred thread, is taken away in police lockup? He was treated like this because his family members were BJP supporters.”

Irate locals protest against West Bengal police

This incident has inflicted a lot of fury amognst the locals, who have clashed with police and blocked the National Highway by placing burnt tyres on road on Friday. The protesters also hurled bricks at the police personnel when they went to disperse the crowd. The police in turn resorted to lathi charge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a 12-hour-bandh in Mallarpur on Saturday to protest against the incident. BJP workers are likely to bring out rallies in Mallarpur and even gherao the police station, where the boy was found dead.

Mollarpur Thana Gherao,by Shri.@KhanSaumitra

Date:30th Oct

Time:9 PM

Location-Mollarpur, Birbhum Purpose-Thana Ghearo protesting against the custodial death of a teenager@KhanSaumitra will gherao *Mollarpur Police Station,demanding justice for the custodial death of a teenager — Saumitra khan (@KhanSaumitra) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, saying that BJP is politicising the issue.