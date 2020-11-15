Sunday, November 15, 2020
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU

Ahmed Patel is a close aide and political advisor of Sonia Gandhi. Several Congress leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmed Patel
Ahmed Patel admitted in ICU (Image: Indian Express)
4

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was admitted to ICU on Sunday. He has been seriously ill with Covid-19. He contracted the infection in the first week of October, and since then, he was undergoing treatment. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. The 71-year-old Congress leader announced on 1st October on Twitter that he had contracted the infection.

On Sunday, Faisal, Patel’s son, said, “On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment.” “His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation…We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” he said.

Patel is a close aide and political advisor of Sonia Gandhi. Several Congress leaders have wished him a speedy recovery. He is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

