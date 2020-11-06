Friday, November 6, 2020
Home World Staffer in Joe Biden's campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

Amit Jani also apparently met Prime Minister Modi during the latter's official visit to the USA in 2017. His father is reportedly one of the founders of the Overseas Friends of the BJP in the USA.

OpIndia Staff
Father of Amit Jani (Joe Biden Campaign Staffer) with Narendra Modi
Suresh Jani, father of Amit Jani, with Narendra Modi (Image Courtesy: Suresh Jani via ToI)
4

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is on the verge of being declared the winner of the US presidential elect 2020. There is significant speculation with regards to what the new administration’s policy be towards India given the fact that significant sections of the Democratic base has been overtly tilted against the current Indian government on significant matters such as Kashmir and the CAA.

As it so happens, a prominent staffer of the Joe Biden campaign, Amit Jani, is an avid supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the official website of the NJ Leadership Program, he currently serves in Governor Phil Murphy’s Administration in New Jersey. He is also the Director of the National Asian American Pacific Islander as per his profile on Twitter.

Amit Jani has served as an adviser to the presidential campaign team of Joe Biden. In May 2019, after Prime Minister Modi secured a second term in office, Amit Jani posted a series of photos on Facebook with the caption, “Loved the energy and jubilation throughout the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the Indian national elections! Proud of Deepti Jani for all the work you did during the campaign!”

Deepti Jani is the mother of Amit Jani according to a report on News India Times from 2018. The Intercept reported that the Facebook post, which appears to have been deleted since then, had photos where Deepti Jani was identified as “Community Activist, BJP Supporter” during an appearance on TV Asia.

Amit Jani also apparently met Prime Minister Modi during the latter’s official visit to the USA in 2017. His father is reportedly one of the founders of the Overseas Friends of the BJP in the USA. Suresh Jani, who has passed away, is from the same village in Gujarat as Narendra Modi and the two met at a gathering of the RSS, The Intercept reported. A photograph in a ToI report shows Suresh Jani receiving a much younger Narendra Modi during a visit to the United States in the 1990s.

Suresh Jani receiving Narendra Modi during one of the latter’s earlier visits to the USA

“My mother liked Modi so much that when he was leaving, she blessed him and predicted that one day he would become a great man. She gifted Modi $51 as a shaghun (an auspicious symbolic gift). Around eight years later, when he was about to be sworn in as chief minister, Modi called and asked me to connect him with my mother. He said he still remembers the shaghun and her blessings. Then my mother told him ‘You will become bigger’,” Suresh Jani told Rediff in 2014.

The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party due to what they claimed were his links to a ‘far-right Hindu Nationalist party’. He was subsequently removed as the Muslim outreach coordinator but he was retained in his position as the campaign’s Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) national vote director.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmit Jani
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more

The firecracker ban captures perfectly everything that is wrong with governance in India and no, it is not only one political party that should...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The campaign against firecrackers is finally coming to fruition and we are progressing towards a nationwide firecracker ban.

“Shocking! Seems like attempt to intimidate”: SC issues contempt notice to Maharashtra assembly secretary, protects Arnab Goswami from arrest in breach of privilege case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court said that citizens have fundamental right to approach court and the assembly secretary can't threaten Arnab Goswami for the same

Is the police statement to The Hindu vindicating what Arnab Goswami has said about the money his company owed Anvay Naik? Seems so

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami earlier said that the entire amount due to CDPL was transferred to CDPL’s bank account in July 2019 but it was reverted because the account was inoperative.

Amit Shah sounds election bugle in West Bengal by setting target as 200 seats: Can BJP do it? Here is what trend says

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at Bankura, Amit Shah yesterday sounded the poll bugle and declares that the party would work towards getting 200 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

Recently Popular

World

Dead people show up to vote to help Joe Biden in his ‘battle for the soul’ of USA, pointing towards voter fraud: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections.
Read more
News Reports

NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP has accused the previous state government of putting pressure on Naik family to withdraw the case.
Read more
News Reports

Hansa Research says Mumbai police is harassing them to issue false statement against Republic TV, asks Bombay HC to transfer the TRP case to...

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa Research says its employees are being threatened with arrest and indefinite detention for not giving false statement against Republic
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more
News Reports

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
News Reports

Major reforms announced by Modi government, eases Work From Home norms and liberalises regulations for Other Service Provider sector

OpIndia Staff -
Requirement for registration, bank guarantee, static IP etc for Other Service Provider sector has been withdrawn by the Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Munger Shooting: Complaint filed against SP Lipi Singh and several other police officials, alleges police brutality when devotees were about to perform Aarti

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against former Munger SP Lipi Singh and several other police officials in a local court over Vijaya Dashami shooting.
Read more
News Reports

As stubble burning in Punjab reaches 4-year high, police launches “major crackdown” against “illegal crackers” ahead of Diwali

OpIndia Staff -
Stubble burning by farmers in Punjab has increased by nearly four times in 2020 as compared to last year, causing massive pollution
Read more
News Reports

Hansa officers being summoned by Mumbai police and being forced to give false statements against Republic TV: Hansa Research tells Bombay HC

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa research has moved Bombay HC seeking seeking transfer of the probe into the TRP case from Mumbai Police to the CBI
Read more
News Reports

Unhappy with Thackeray govt over political posting and transfer of police officers, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal takes up central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
DGP Jaiswal's opinion was reportedly neglected by the Maharashtra government while reshuffling police officers
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Posters shaming anti-CAA rioters back in Lucknow, reward announced for information against culprits

OpIndia Staff -
The Lucknow administration has also announced a reward of Rs 5000 for any information regarding the absconding rioters.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal: Mysterious death of girl gives rise to allegations of Love Jihad, accused Tahir had allegedly kidnapped her when she was minor

OpIndia Staff -
The mysterious death of a girl in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has led to allegations of Love Jihad by the family of the deceased.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui calls PM Modi ‘Dangewala CM’ during election campaign

OpIndia Staff -
RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that PM Modi still looks like the same 'Dangewala CM' of Gujarat even now
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
476,189FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com